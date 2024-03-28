Walters: threats to schools from adults won't be tolerated

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Superintendent Genevra Walters has a message for anyone who might be thinking about threatening a member of the school district.

Be prepared to deal with the police.

At the conclusion of Monday’s Kankakee School Board meeting, Walters wanted the public to know that threats of violence, particularly those made by adults, will not be tolerated.

Incidents of parents coming into schools and threatening principals or staff have “significantly increased” since the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

“I think we all agree that we need to make clear to everyone how important a safe and orderly environment is, and we are talking student to student and adult to adult,” she said.

Walters said that whether the person is a student’s family member, a member of the community, or a district staff member — coming into a school and making threats is never OK.

“I am telling my staff to call the police because we’re at a time where safety is really important — for everybody, including our administrators,” she said.

Calling the police is a safety precaution, not only to protect the person being threatened, but also to ensure the staff member does not do anything inappropriate in retaliation.

“I do not believe in contacting the police for children, but I do believe that when adults are coming in and threatening staff members that we should contact the police in order to make sure that everybody in their building is safe.”

Walters said that she is not referring to those who are just angry with the school and have an emotional reaction.

Unfortunately, yelling and cursing at school staff have become commonplace as well, she noted.

“[I’m not talking about] when a person is upset and cursing, because that happens all the time. That happens with me and I can understand that,” she said. “But if they’re actually threatening bodily harm, we are going to call the police.”