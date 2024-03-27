If state grocery tax goes away, local government will have hard choices to make

Officials in Bourbonnais, Bradley, Kankakee, Aroma Park, Herscher, Manteno, Momence and every other municipality across Illinois are in the process of hammering out the budget for Fiscal Year 2025.

This year has been more difficult.

Municipal officials have a potential financial pothole to navigate.

During his annual budget address in February, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced his desire to end the 1% sales tax on groceries — milk, bread, eggs and meats.

This action would equate to some $325 million of state-collected grocery sales taxes that would vanish.

This money is divided and issued to each municipality in the state, based on how much a municipality generates — meaning the more grocery sales a community makes, the more returned to them by the state.

The 1% tax equates to $2 on a $200 visit to a grocery store.

Some may consider it next to nothing, others might not.

Illinois is one of just 13 states to impose a state grocery tax. The other 12 are Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia.

If this plan makes its way through the Illinois House and Illinois Senate and is then signed by Pritzker, Bourbonnais would watch $735,000 evaporate from its revenue stream.

Kankakee projects it would lose $1.06 million. Bradley would lose some $800,000. Manteno stands to suffer a $115,000 loss.

The Illinois Municipal League has a link on its website, <a href="https://www.iml.org/grocerytax" target="_blank">iml.org/grocerytax</a>, that shows what municipalities have calculated what they would lose if the tax is eliminated.

<strong>LOCAL LEADERS CONCERNED</strong>

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said it leaves municipalities in a tough spot.

“It makes it very, very difficult on the local level to do what we need to do for our community,” Schore said.

“Also, we have to keep up with the mandates of the state of Illinois that every year keep getting more and more daunting, and in a lot of cases don’t have money to go with them,” Schore continued.

“You have to figure out how to pay for these unfunded mandates. Then to turn around and take money back away from all the communities, it’s very, very difficult.

“It’s millions and millions of dollars across the state that these local units of government supply for police protection, plow the streets, do all the things that local government does.”

Simply put, Schore said: “It’s a big hit. We are hoping they reconsider that.”

For Fiscal Year 2024, Bourbonnais’ budget came to $16.2 million dollars.

Taking away $750,000 makes it $15.45 million.

That impact means Bourbonnais would have also needed to cut $750,000 in expenses. That sum is what village-based grocers Kroger, Jewel and Aldi generate.

But those aren’t the only sources of these monies. Anywhere milk and food items are sold contribute. Those sites include convenience-type stores and gas stations.

Of the village’s $16.2 million budget, the Bourbonnais Police Department accounts for $5.9 million, including $2.7 million in salaries for the 29-person department. The public works department accounts for $2.3 million with 17 employees.

At last week’s village board meeting, Bourbonnais trustees approved a resolution which ”urges the Illinois General Assembly and Governor to protect the 1% sales tax on groceries as an important revenue source for municipalities or to reimburse municipal governments for the totality of the lost revenue if it is eliminated,” according to the resolution.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis is equally distraught. He said what further complicates this matter is municipal budgets are put in place on May 1, meaning they will not have a answer if this tax will stay or if it will go.

“We will have to make this up in some way,” Curtis said.

He said $1 million for a city such as Kankakee is considerable.

“This would hurt us significantly,” he said.

Curtis said the lack of notice from Pritzker further complicates the matter.

“We have a 30-day notice on losing a million dollars,” he said.

If this measure is approved, Curtis said the city will have no alternative but to institute a replacement tax of its own. Kankakee is home to grocers Jewel, Aldi, Super Walmart and Berkots.

<strong>‘GOOD CHUNK OF CHANGE’</strong>

Immediately north of Kankakee is Bradley. With such grocery retailers as Meijer, Super Walmart, Aldi, Target and others, Bradley could watch $800,000 float away.

“We would have to tighten our belt until we figured it out,” Mayor Mike Watson said.

Watson said the panic button will not be pushed until the General Assembly ratifies the plan.

Like others, he is hoping legislators will intervene.

“Obviously this money has been incorporated into the budget,” Watson explained.

Watson said the benefit of the grocery tax in Bradley is an estimated $600,000 of the $800,000 comes from shoppers who do not call Bradley home.

That ratio means outside residents are aiding Bradley’s revenue stream.

Like Curtis, Watson said Bradley could pass its own 1% grocery tax.

“There are many unanswered questions at this point,” he said. “We could offset it, but it would be a little bit of a dance.”

Watson doesn’t think Pritzker has the votes to make this happen.

“It wouldn’t cripple us, but $800,000 is a good chunk of change,” he said. “Let’s hope smarter minds will prevail.”

In 2022, the state suspended the grocery tax, but retailers were required to report their sales and the state made corresponding transfers from the state’s General Revenue Fund to municipalities, so there was no lost revenue based on actual grocery sales, IML CEO Brad Cole said in a Feb. 22 memo, posted the day of Pritzker’s address.

Pritzker’s latest proposal does not include the transfer from the state to municipalities, therefore creating an estimated loss of approximately $325 million statewide that will impact local governments, Cole said.

“If the state wishes to transfer General Revenue Funds again to offset the loss, IML would support the proposal … but that is not what the Governor is recommending,” he said.

In a letter published in the March 18 Chicago Tribune, Pritzker wrote:

“Three weeks ago, I proposed my sixth balanced budget for our state. In my budget address, I argued, as I have in years past, that the people of Illinois deserve relief from recent high inflation, especially every time they shop for groceries.

“We ought to eliminate the regressive sales tax on groceries and put money back into the pockets of the working families of Illinois.”

Pritzker argued the state has given local municipalities funding, and local governments can afford to lower residents’ local tax burden.

“It’s like we are taking two steps forward, then five steps backward,” Bourbonnais Administrator Mike Van Mill said of the governor’s proposal.

“A lot of communities are going to be hurt by this. You just don’t make that [loss of] up.”

<em>Daily Journal senior reporter Lee Provost contributed to this story.</em>