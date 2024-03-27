District 111 hires new assistant superintendent of curriculum

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 will have a new assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction starting July 1.

On Monday, the Kankakee School Board approved the hire of Kelly Gilbert for the position that has been vacant for the past year and a half.

Gilbert is currently the director of student support services at Joliet Township High School, where she has worked for two years.

She will earn an annual salary of $145,000 in Kankakee.

Gilbert has a doctorate degree in education from Argosy University, a master’s degree in education administration from Saint Xavier University, and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Saint Mary’s College.

Her previous roles have included academy coordinator, early intervening services coordinator, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, Illinois Center for School Improvement deputy director, executive director of data and assessment, principal, assistant principal and teacher.

“When I worked with the Illinois CSI as deputy director, I had a team that supported Kankakee,” Gilbert said. “So I saw from afar the great things that were going on here and was excited to have the opportunity to now be a part of that family.”

The hire of Gilbert is one of the first moves of incoming superintendent Teresa Lance, who will also begin her tenure in District 111 on July 1.

Lance was part of the team of administrators to interview Gilbert and recommend her for the position.

Gilbert added that being familiar with Lance’s work was another reason for her enthusiasm to come to Kankakee.

“Seeing [Lance] as an esteemed educator and being able to serve alongside her is very exciting,” Gilbert said.

Lance will also be conducting interviews in the district’s search for a new assistant superintendent of business services; the previous person in that position, Cedric Lewis, was fired at the March 11 board meeting.

The position of assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction has been vacant since Felice Hybert resigned in September 2022.

The superintendent’s cabinet is rounded out by an assistant superintendent of human resources, a position held by Shemeka Fountain.