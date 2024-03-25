Gemini Giant sells for $275K, will remain in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — A famous fixture along Historic Route 66 will continue greeting travelers in all of its green glory for years to come.

That enduring icon is the Gemini Giant, a towering 28-foot-tall statue that, along with The Launching Pad restaurant it stood watch over since 1965, was inducted into the Route 66 Hall of Fame of Illinois in 2000.

The Giant was purchased for $275,000 at auction last week and donated to the city of Wilmington. The city plans to place the statue alongside a planned Route 66 monument at its South Island Park by late spring of this year.

Bearing an 8-foot-long fiberglass rocket, the Giant helped make the city of 5,700 people a destination while also alluding to the peak of space exploration.

The Launching Pad is closed and up for sale.

Earlier this month, Holly Barker, owner of the Giant and the restaurant, said she was auctioning off only the Gemini Man and its trademark rights.

The auction began Wednesday with the opening bid at $100,000.

A GoFundMe was created by Wilmington resident Ryan Jandura to raise $100,000 to purchase the Giant and move it to another location along Route 66 in Wilmington. The local VFW Post also commenced fundraising efforts.

Wilmington Mayor Ben Dietz confirmed that the Giant would be staying in the city.

The Joliet Area Historical Museum placed the winning bid of $275,000 for the statue and donated it to the city of Wilmington.

The purchase was made possible through a grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

“Not too many times do you have an opportunity to preserve and create history at the same time but that’s what Wilmington did today,” Dietz said in a Facebook post. “When you hear how small-town and community pride are dying, show them this. Route 66 is not only alive but is thriving!”

Guided by the American Giants Museum, the Giant was carefully taken down, protected and transported offsite for temporary storage.

The Atlanta, Illinois-based museum is dedicated to helping preserve and share the story of the Muffler Man and Bunyan Giants that sprung up in the 1960s.

“Their assistance in this project again shows the cooperative spirit that makes Route 66 a truly American Experience,” Dietz said in a news release.

Earlier this year, Wilmington’s city council approved plans to reimagine the entrance to its South Island Park, which sits directly along Route 66, adjacent to the city’s historic downtown and along Kankakee River National Water Trail.

The Gemini Giant will be on display alongside a planned Route 66 monument at the park. The city hopes to have the park, with its new iconic resident, ready to meet visitors in late spring of this year.

“This will ensure that the Gemini Giant will remain in a secure location that is fully accessible to residents and travelers alike,” Dietz said in the release. “Most importantly, the placement on public parklands will ensure protection from future development.”

In the coming weeks, the city along with the local VFW and teams from the GoFundMe campaign will be hosting a meeting to discuss additional goals and ideas for the Route 66 park; the city will also be working toward gaining historical status for the Gemini Giant.