Juvenile suffers gunshot wound

KANKAKEE — A 13-year-old juvenile boy suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Thursday in Kankakee.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg.

Kankakee police said they responded at 1:37 p.m. to the 700 block of East Hickory Street in reference to multiple shots fired.

A 14-year-old juvenile boy was located in an abandoned house in the 400 block of South Greenwood Avenue, where witnesses observed him enter, Kankakee police said.

The 14-year-old was taken into police custody and has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

No weapon has been found, police said.

Officers located multiple shell casings at the East Hickory location, which was processed by investigators, the report said.