St. Anne school consolidation referendum passes

SAINT ANNE — St. Anne Grade School and St. Anne Community High School will become one consolidated school district beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

A simple majority vote in the territories comprising St. Anne Grade School District 256 and St. Anne Community High School District 302 was needed to pass a referendum for consolidation in Tuesday’s primary election.

That threshold of 51% was surpassed in both districts, according to unofficial results from the Kankakee County Clerk’s Office.

The percentage in favor of consolidation was 71% in St. Anne and 60% when all St. Anne and Pembroke area votes are combined.

In the five precincts that comprise St. Anne, the results came out to about 71% in favor of consolidation and 29% against consolidation.

In total, 259 voted “yes” and 106 voted “no” out of 365 votes cast.

The voters of Pembroke, which contains a feeder elementary district to SACHS, voted down the referendum question.

In Pembroke’s two precincts, the results came out to about 24% in favor of consolidation and 76% against consolidation, garnering 28 “yes” votes and 90 “no” votes out of 118 votes cast.

The vote totals were separate because Pembroke is considered to be part of St. Anne’s high school district, but it is not part of St. Anne’s grade school district.

When combined, the entire region for the high school district had 286 “yes” votes and 196 “no” votes, meaning just under 60% of voters approved of consolidation.

Charles Stegall, superintendent of both St. Anne districts, said Tuesday night that he was feeling positive as the results were coming in.

“This is something that’s been talked about for years, and it was really a bold step that both school districts’ boards took to even undertake this and give the voters the opportunity to vote on it,” he said. “And to see everyone rally around what is apparently a positive vote is really exciting, because we do believe it’s good for communities, and at the end of the day, we believe it’s good for kids.”

Three town hall meetings were held to explain the referendum to the community.

The first was held at SAGS in late January and attended by about 15 people.

Interest seemed to grow as the election neared.

Stegall said that close to 100 people attended the next meeting at Lorenzo Smith School, and roughly 60 to 70 attended the final meeting at SACHS.

He said he was pleased with the attendance and the variety of questions asked.

“That’s what you want in any decision of this magnitude,” he said. “You want your voters to have an opportunity to understand the question that’s being asked. You want them to reflect on it, and at the end of the day, go out and vote.”

The new consolidated district and its new school board will officially begin functioning on July 1.

Board members were also elected Tuesday night.

Six individuals ran for seven open seats, including Bill Jennings, Jessica Jackson, Lucas O’Connell, Tim Wendt, Aaron Hays and Gilberto Miramontes.

“We are really pleased with the idea that the process worked,” Stegall said. “This is a really exciting time.”