Spizzirri looks to educate, share passion for reptiles

At first glance, it’s hard to imagine there’s a living thing Niko Spizzirri is more fond of than the reptiles he rescues and rehabilitates out of his Momence home.

His front lawn is currently inhabited by a lively group of 10 tortoises, who can be seen munching on grass and basking in the springtime sun in a temporary outdoor pen.

Nearby in the garage, a pool of aquatic turtles swims contentedly; various snakes rest in their tanks, and in the back right corner, a large lizard known as an Asian sulfur water monitor moves about in a hand-made habitat that resembles a feature in a zoo. The monitor, named Lenny, is about 75 pounds and 6-foot-11-inches from head to tail.

That’s only the beginning.

The rest of the 38 total reptiles in Spizzirri’s care are settled into their habitats throughout the first floor of the Spizzirri home, among them bearded dragons, geckos, iguanas and a tegu.

Enclosures are carefully arranged; some are integrated into corners of the home or constructed out of repurposed cabinets. Vines reach across the ceiling of the living room where some of the animals can stretch their legs.

The passion Spizzirri holds for all things scaly and cold-blooded is more than obvious.

However, after spending a bit of time with the 28-year-old, it is clear that reptiles are his second love.

Spizzirri’s family, including wife Sharon Spizzirri and their 4-year-old daughter, Violet, who both take active roles in the operations of Spizzirri Reptile Rescue & Rehabilitation, is surely his heart’s first priority.

Originally from Blue Island, Spizzirri has been a Momence resident for two years. In addition to running the non-profit rescue, he is also director of the Momence Park District and works as an independent welding contractor.

<strong>FAMILY-ORIENTED</strong>

While Spizzirri gave the Daily Journal a tour of his home last week, Violet tiptoed down the stairs with a feeder mouse in her hands, eager to show it off to the reporter and photographer.

She held the tiny brown and white rodent for the rest of the interview, helping her dad answer questions and peppering in some of her own.

Violet also tags along on some of the rescue’s educational visits around the area. Donning her own hat and vest, she handles and helps to introduce snakes and other animals.

Spizzirri said he doesn’t push his daughter to be involved, but he is happy and proud that she wants to volunteer.

“She’s always helping me with grabbing the animals, without me asking …” Spizzirri said. “She’s the one that wants to come in and engage with the animals. She’s just got a huge passion for it.”

When he agreed to take in Lenny, the Asian sulfur water monitor with extensive health complications, Spizzirri had limited time to construct an enclosure for him.

With some advice from an electrician, he completed the entire project in about a month and a half.

Scrolling through progress pictures on his phone, Spizzirri noted that Violet is present in more than half of the images.

“There’s her drill next to mine,” he points out. “She just wants to be a part of it.”

<strong>PASSION FOR REPTILES</strong>

Spizzirri Reptile Rescue & Rehabilitation has been operating for two years, and it has had official non-profit status for one year.

A snake named Riot was Spizzirri’s first rescue. He offered to take it off the hands of a friend who didn’t have the proper setup or knowledge to care for it.

“That’s how it all started,” he said.

Spizzirri would post videos of Riot’s care and rehabilitation to Snapchat. Before he knew it, people were reaching out asking if he could take their leopard gecko or iguana that they didn’t want anymore.

What started as a hobby became a full-time obsession.

The more Spizzirri learned about reptiles, the more fascinated he became.

“There’s so much to learn. That’s the hard part,” he said. “You can learn 100 facts on one animal in less than an hour, and you’re still not even talking about an ecosystem or anything like that.”

He’s now in regular contact with multiple veterinarians specializing in exotic animals.

“I’ve got no schooling,” he said. “I’ve got passion.”

A friend offered to create a logo for free, which helped Spizzirri gain more online traction.

With few reptile resources in the state, Spizzirri began receiving more and more calls. Some want to surrender a pet; others need help capturing an escaped pet snake or safely relocating a wild snake that slithered into a backyard. He’s worked with animal control to capture loose reptiles.

Spizzirri noted he is presently at capacity for taking in animals. As a no-kill shelter, he works to place animals with foster families, with the ultimate goal of rehoming the ones whose health conditions allow.

“I genuinely wouldn’t have thought I’d be able to do something beneficial for [the animals],” he said. “I thought I was just taking animals in and giving them their final good resting place … I’m always willing to grow and learn. So it means a lot to me to help these guys. Seeing them [recover], it’s emotional for me.”

When Lenny first arrived, the large monitor lizard was stressed and didn’t want to be bothered. With the proper respect, space and handling, he now interacts calmly with Spizzirri.

While Spizzirri hesitates to name a favorite reptile, he said Lenny feels “like my young son” after the extensive care, funds and time he has invested into him.

<strong>THE MISSION</strong>

Spizzirri’s mission centers around education and advocacy for the responsible treatment of reptiles.

“I really care about the animals, and I care about the education of our youth,” he said.

People often acquire reptiles without understanding the full extent of their needs.

Reptiles have very specific requirements unique to their individual species. Sources of UVA and UVB lighting, heat and humidity are just some of their common requirements. Dietary requirements may include live mice or insects, particular vegetation and vitamin supplements.

Depending on the animal, they also can have bigger space requirements than some may realize. Many species of reptiles are known to have long life expectancies, so they require a bigger commitment than the average hamster.

Spizzirri noted that pet stores often don’t have complete information to provide customers, so doing one’s own research before acquiring a reptile is crucial.

The irresponsible breeding and release of reptiles can have harmful effects on the animals and destructive consequences to local ecosystems.

Overall, there’s a lot more than meets the eye when it comes to reptiles.

<strong>BRANCHING OUT</strong>

Spizzirri has begun to visit local schools for educational programs and is looking to build more partnerships.

“At the end of the day, we really can’t grow if we don’t end up making those connections,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how big I want to be or anything. If I don’t have the funding opportunities and things like that, the concern and awareness is never going to be spread in the way that it genuinely needs to be.”

The rescue is primarily self-funded and reliant upon donations, 100% of which go toward the animals.

“We’re not here to turn a profit,” he said. “Everybody always thinks I’m benefitting on the downfall of these animals. That’s the biggest mistake anybody could [make]; I’m really here to advocate for them and argue for them.”

In the future, Spizzirri hopes to find a local building to house the rescue operation outside of his home.

He is also looking into opening an animal feed store to help fund the rescue.

Within the next 10 years, he hopes to establish a bio-dome, where people can explore and encounter different plants and animals, in the community.

“I don’t see the rescue as mine,” Spizzirri said. “Even though I started it and my name is on it, I don’t do that. I’ve got a team behind me.”