Momence teacher honored with Those Who Excel Award

A Momence teacher was one of over 500 educators in the state of Illinois to receive a 2024 Those Who Excel Award.

Joey Baud, kindergarten teacher at JeNeir Elementary School, was announced as one of this year’s award recipients by the Illinois State Board of Education. Baud is also the varsity boys baseball coach for Momence Community Unit School District 1.

The annual Those Who Excel and Teacher of the Year awards celebrate incredible classroom teachers, administrators, teams, volunteers and school support personnel who have made lasting impacts on the students, families and fellow educators in their school communities.

Baud is being honored with an Award of Excellence.

“The energy and positivity Joey brings to his students is fantastic,” Momence Superintendent Shannon Anderson said in a statement. “He is making an impact at an early age with our students that can help determine their level of educational success, and ultimately, their lives.”

ISBE will celebrate the awardees at a banquet on May 18.

Only one other Kankakee County educator made the 2024 list; Angela Cooper, teacher in St. George Community Consolidated School District 258, is being honored with an Award of Special Recognition.

State Superintendent Tony Sanders offered congratulations to the 2024 recipients in a news release.

“These awards recognize the vital and exceptionally talented professionals who have dedicated their lives and careers to education across Illinois,” Sanders said in the release. “They have chosen to aim their considerable talents and passion toward giving back to their communities, uplifting young people and shaping our collective future for the better.”