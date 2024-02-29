Bourbonnais Elementary moving ahead with facility upgrades

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 is moving ahead this summer with plans to make about $3 million in facilities upgrades.

The Bourbonnais School Board approved a resolution Tuesday to sell up to $3 million in bonds to increase the district’s working cash fund.

The board <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/bourbonnais-elementary-board-oks-3m-bond-sales-passes-tax-levy/article_0609245c-a102-11ee-bec2-cbad19a787e7.html" target="_blank">OK’d the district’s intent to issue the bonds</a> in December.

The money from the bond sales will be used to fund a number of district projects this summer.

The board approved a bid Tuesday for a portion of the work.

PSI Construction will take on the replacement of the 45-year-old roof and siding at LeVasseur Elementary School, as well as remodeling bathrooms at Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center, for a total cost of $1,118,439.

The company was the lowest qualified bidder out of three.

“Basically, we’re going to make [LeVasseur] much more energy efficient with the roof and other little changes…” said Dennis Crawford, chief school business official. “I think the teachers will be much happier.”

At Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center, the bathrooms directly outside of the gymnasium will be upgraded for improved aesthetics and space utilization. An additional family bathroom will be installed to better facilitate public events.

“As you’re probably well aware, the BUGC gym is a very highly used gym [with a] lot of events,” Crawford said. “And these bathrooms have seen their time, and we need to upgrade them to make them last.”

The other main project that the district is looking to tackle is fixing drainage issues and redoing the parking lot at its bus garage near Liberty Intermediate School. The facility has pavement that is falling apart, creating problems with drainage and flooding.

The cost for this work is estimated at $1 million.

Superintendent Adam Ehrman said the district is still working with its engineers to develop the specifications to put that project out for bid.

Other smaller projects on the horizon for this summer include parking lot improvements around the district.

“We hope to get those bids in as soon as possible, with [the target of] the work taking place during the summer,” he said.