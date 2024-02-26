Black history highlighted through The Black Experience events

A celebration of Black history radiated through the halls of Kankakee High School during the weekend.

Under the title The Black Experience, two events welcomed attendees to honor, participate in and observe the extensive contributions the Black community has made — and continues to make — to the history of America.

On Saturday, the Black Expo featured empowering student performances of songs, poems and dances.

Throughout the building, various rooms featured hip hop, stepping, line dancing, spoken word, rapping and fashion history. The halls were lined with banners and photos of famous Black athletes and civil rights activists.

An art exhibit showcased historical pieces as well as current local artists, including many pieces by 17-year-old Kankakee High School student D’Angelo Brown.

In the spirit of Black Wall Street, numerous Black-owned businesses and food vendors were on site for the day-long event. And a juke joint hosted performances during the day and a fashion show ended the evening in style.

On Sunday, a reenactment of “The Black Church” ended the two-day event as the final weekend of Black History Month concluded.