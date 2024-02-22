Governors State awarded $500K grant for addictions studies scholarships

UNIVERSITY PARK — The department of addictions studies and behavioral health at Governors State University has been awarded a $507,000 grant to increase the number of certified alcohol and drug abuse counselors in Illinois.

The grant will provide tuition scholarships, internship stipends and wraparound support for students attending.

Funded through the Illinois Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery and the Illinois Certification Board, this initiative is part of a new workforce incentive program for certified alcohol and other drug counselors (CADCs) in Illinois known as the CADC Workforce Expansion Program.

Cheryl Mejta, professor emeritus and previously the longtime chair of the addictions studies and behavioral health department, spoke on the importance of this grant in a news release.

“Substance misuse continues to be a critical health issue in our society. Fentanyl, in particular, is responsible for significant numbers of overdoses, many of which are fatal,” Mejta said. “Through this grant, we can save lives by preparing counselors to help those who struggle with addictions.”

At a recent college-wide meeting for the College of Health and Human Services, Dean Catherine Balthazar emphasized the importance of the college’s continued commitment to seeking grants where 100% of the money is given to Governors State students instead of shared administrative costs.

“These grants are opportunities to remove barriers for students, and are instrumental in assisting them to move into high needs areas with work shortages,’’ Balthazar said in the release.

Individuals who are seeking to become certified alcohol and drug abuse counselors through Governors State’s accredited Master of Health Sciences in Addictions Studies are eligible to apply online at <a href="http://govst.edu/counselor-workforce-expansion-grant" target="_blank">govst.edu/counselor-workforce-expansion-grant</a>.