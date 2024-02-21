Reading for glory: Kids compete in 2nd annual Battle of the Books

BOURBONNAIS — Reading is generally thought of as a quiet, solitary activity, but the second annual Battle of the Books turned that trope on its head.

Teamwork, public speaking and cheers from classmates were all part of Friday’s Big Battle Day at Liberty Intermediate School, where 58 fifth and sixth graders on 11 teams competed to test their knowledge of a dozen books.

The Battle of the Books program is a collaboration between Liberty and the Bourbonnais Public Library.

To participate, students read up to 12 books from a list of titles, then were placed on teams of five to six for the competition.

Each team had a clever name, such as Fiction Addiction, Chapter Champs, Boundless Bookworms or Page Turners.

The battle day involved 10 rounds of questions and challenges.

The first-place prize was a $100 Barnes & Noble gift certificate for each member of the winning team.

Earning the glory and bookstore money this year was the Cliffhangers team, including Austin Lyle, Adelle McCurdy, Kaden McDonald, Gretchen Strohmeyer (team captain), Haley Torrenga and Eve Scott.

The 10 rounds asked students to engage with the books in different ways — from answering trivia on key details in the stories, to matching illustrations up with their corresponding books, to identifying a book based on the first or last line of text in the story.

Another round had one student from each team give a pitch of a few sentences convincing the judges why they should read a particular book.

Damien Ramirez, sixth grader and returning competitor from the inaugural Battle of the Books, won this round for his team, the Brainy Bananas.

Damien was also one of three students to earn a special recognition and prize for having read all 12 books on the competition’s reading list.

Harper Linnell and Sofia Moreno-Rosas also read all 12 books.

“Have you ever had a dream, one where one day you wish you could achieve something great?” Damien asked when beginning his pitch for “Iceberg” by Jennifer Nielsen. “Then ‘Iceberg’ is the perfect book for you …”

Damien said he likes reading because it immerses him in a different world. His favorite book from the list was “Inquisitor’s Tale” by Adam Gidwitz because it contained both adventure and humor.

He has a bit of advice for anyone who wants to get into reading — start with books that are good.

“Books are now enjoyable,” he said. “So they will read more and more.”

Rory Parilac, children’s services supervisor for the Bourbonnais Public Library, recalled winning her own fifth-grade Battle of the Books competition as a “shy, unpopular, uninvolved kid” who loved reading.

The battle didn’t seem as scary because she was able to join a team, she said.

She noted the battle also gives kids who aren’t into sports a chance to be competitive.

“A lot of these kids, they might not want to run a mile against someone else, but they’ll go head-to-head in book trivia,” Parilac said.

Parilac said the feeling she remembers the most is how important the things she liked were.

“I felt that stories were important.”

• “The Inquisitor’s Tale” by Adam Gidwitz

• “All’s Faire In Middle School” by Victoria Jamieson

• “Parker Inheritance” by Varian Johnson

• “Ravenfall” by Kalyn Josephson

• “When You Trap A Tiger” by Tae Keller

• “The Superteacher Project” by Gordon Korman

• “Iceberg” by Jennifer A. Nielsen

• “The Witch Boy” by Molly Knox Ostertag

• “Pax” by Sara Pennypacker

• “The Barren Grounds” by David Robertson

• “Holes” by Louis Sachar

• “Bomb” by Steve Sheinkin