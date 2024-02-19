Winning ways: Manteno's Watkins, Coal City's Benson win boys state wrestling titles

A pair of area boys wrestlers etched themselves into history Saturday, as Manteno’s Carter Watkins (175 pounds) and Coal City’s Landin Benson (165 pounds) were crowned Class 1A state champions at the IHSA Boys Wrestling Individual State Finals at State Farm Center in Champaign.

Watkins became not only the second state champion in school history, but second wrestler to make a championship match at Manteno. Benson was one of two Coalers to wrestle for a title Saturday, as Brody Widlowski took the 126-pound silver medal.

The Coalers had five of the area’s eight podium placers. Bradley-Bourbonnais’ AJ Mancilla became the fourth Boilermaker to earn two state medals when he took sixth at 175 pounds in Class 3A.

