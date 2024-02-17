IHSA announces addition of girls flag football

As girls and women’s sports have continued to see exponential growth during recent years, so have the opportunities for girls and women to level the playing field with boys and men.

And the state of Illinois saw that growth continue firsthand Wednesday, when the Illinois High School Association announced girls flag football as its newest offering.

Minus shoulder pads and helmets, girls locally will take to the gridiron this coming school year.

In a special announcement made at the PNC Center inside the Chicago Bears’ headquarters at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Bears president Kevin Warren was the first to address a room full of media — and current girls flag football players and coaches — from a Bears-sponsored league that began with 21 Chicago Public Schools three years ago.

It grew to more than 100 Chicago-area teams last fall, growth Warren is excited to see continue as the sport will join the IHSA and hold its first IHSA season and State Series this fall.

“Any time you get an opportunity to make history is incredibly special,” Warren said. “This is long overdue — the time is now and it’s not important for us to look back, but to really look forward, and figure out what we can do to make sure that we recognize that this is just the beginning of girls flag football in the state of Illinois.”

Flag football will become an Olympic sport when it debuts at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The IHSA’s addition made Illinois the ninth state to add the sport to its official high school sports offerings.

IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said more than 100 schools have already confirmed their participation when the inaugural season begins in the fall of the 2024-25 school year in August, with more than 40 additional schools set to join in 2025-26.

Anderson, who credited Juliana Zavala, Chicago Public Schools senior manager of girls flag football and elementary sports, and Gustavo Silva, Bears’ manager of youth football and community programs, for kickstarting the CPS-focused league that kicked off the statewide interest.

He said the IHSA hasn’t seen growth this large and this fast.

“The IHSA is over 100 years old, and I can tell you that this type of growth for a sport is unprecedented throughout our history,” Anderson said.

The State Finals will be held at a location to be determined on Oct. 11-12.

Competitive classes will be made later this year for the inaugural IHSA State Series, and Anderson said schools will be allowed to configure their own regular season schedules to find times that work best for things such as field space, finding officials — who he confirmed will have a separate license from tackle football — and to best work with schedules for potential multi-sport athletes.

<strong>A NEW OPPORTUNITY</strong>

As the IHSA hopes to help expand a sport currently dominated by some of the state’s largest schools in Chicagoland, downstate schools with smaller enrollments might see the addition of another sport in a season that also offers girls volleyball, cross country, golf, tennis and swim and dive — and the opportunity to play traditional 11-man or 8-man tackle football.

Zavala said in the league’s first three years up north, girls flag football players have largely been able to work with their coaches to create feasible schedules as the sport’s goal is like any other — to provide more opportunities for young women.

“We’ve seen in some of the suburbs, and even the city, a lot of the girls who, for example in the fall they played volleyball, they were multi-sport athletes and the coaches were willing to work with them,” Zavala said.

“… We don’t want to have the girls pick and make these tough decisions, but we’re trying to make it inclusive for all and trying to be a team sport here,” she said.

Bishop McNamara Catholic High School junior Ella Langellier is one of those multi-sport athletes who plans to try girls flag football.

In addition to helping her improve as an athlete for her other sports — soccer and basketball — Langellier is excited at the chance to help be a part of history at a school already full of football tradition, with five state championships in 11-man tackle football.

“I’m hoping to participate so there will be interest in the future and get it started,” Langellier said. “I think it would be cool in the future to be a part of the first girls flag football team.”

While several of the players in girls flag football figure to be athletes from some other sport, it will also be the first sport many girls play at the high school level.

“As much as we want this opportunity for any student-athlete who wants to play, we wanted to provide an opportunity for girls who want to play any sport,” Zavala said.

“A high percentage of girls who came out for girls flag football [in Chicago] didn’t come out for any sports … one of the girls that committed to play in college last year had never played a sport before girls flag football,” Zavala said.

“By the end of her senior year she was a three-sport athlete,” she continued. “Those are the stories we’re looking for and we’re hoping to make a difference, one girl at a time.”

Zavala had plenty of instances of women who have approached her in the past three years and said they wished they had the opportunity to play flag football themselves.

Zavala is urging those who may feel the same way to get involved locally as a coach or official.

It will be an all-hands-on-deck approach as the IHSA prepares to give a new opportunity to young women that was never available before and continue the fight for gender equality in sports.

“Now they have a league of their own,” Zavala said. “Now they walk around those hallways and people can say, ‘I play football, I also know how to run some plays.’”

Girls basketball has taken center stage over the course of the week with the IHSA Regionals. Locally, five area teams won regional championships Thursday. Kankakee, Peotone, Watseka and Cissna Park all won at least their second straight regionals while Manteno won its first regional in 33 years. For more, see SPORTS, C1.

After the IHSA’s announcement Wednesday, the Daily Journal contacted athletic administrators for the area’s 21 IHSA high schools.

Out of nine area schools that replied, two confirmed they will offer girls flag football — Bishop McNamara and Kankakee.

Bradley-Bourbonnais, Beecher and Watseka indicated there are no current plans to add the sport and Central, Donovan, Grant Park and Herscher indicated that their schools have yet to discuss the possibility.

Kankakee athletic director Ronnie Wilcox said the idea was already on the athletic department’s radar, and once the IHSA recognized it, the decision was a bit of a no-brainer.

“With the initial excitement we were hearing from the CPS league already occurring, we were already itching to do it,” Wilcox said. “I think the IHSA making it a State Series only adds excitement.”

McNamara athletic director Aaron Hamilton said girls began approaching him last year to join the growing league out of the Windy City last fall. And that same group came back to his office once word of the IHSA stepping in got out.

“We don’t take ‘no’ for an answer,” joked Fightin’ Irish junior Bridget Bertrand, who hopes to play quarterback like her brother, 2022 Bishop McNamara graduate Brady Bertrand, did.

“I think it’s awesome. I’m excited to be able to play a new sport with all my friends,” Bertrand added. “We have all different types of athletes and we’re super excited.”

Over the past two years, McNamara has introduced boys volleyball and e-sports to its portfolio, another two sports that have seen a recent boom.

As far as the initial lack of local interest seems to be, Hamilton thinks that girls flag football can see similar area growth, as the area has seen schools like Kankakee also offer both and Bradley-Bourbonnais add boys volleyball.

And while potential local growth could help the Irish and Kays avoid going north for all their road games, that’s something both schools are already familiar with as far south members of conferences based in the Chicago suburbs — the Chicagoland Christian Conference for McNamara and the Southland Athletic Conference for the Kays.

“I kind of look at girls flag football kind of like volleyball and kind of like e-sports; eventually it will jump on and people will get on board with it,” Hamilton said.

“We’ve got some local schools jumping on board with those and hopefully scheduling will get a little bit easier. … Going to invites and jamborees, we’re probably looking at going north, but that’s OK, we’re used to traveling here at Bishop McNamara.”