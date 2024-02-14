Kankakee's new athletic building named

KANKAKEE — A wave of public input and the formation of a special naming committee culminated Monday in a lengthy Kankakee School Board deliberation on what to name the $26.4 million athletic complex under construction behind Kankakee High School.

Passing by a 4-3 vote, the facility will be called the “Dr. Genevra Walters K Community Center,” named after the district’s outgoing superintendent of 10 years.

The “K” in the middle will be the Kankakee Kays logo.

Voting in favor of the name were Darrell Williams, Mary Archie, Tracy Verrett and Chris Bohlen. Voting against it were Suzanne Berrones, Jess Gathing and Deb Johnston.

<strong>DISCUSSION</strong>

The six-member special naming committee, chaired by Gathing, offered two recommendations: “Dr. Walters K Center” or simply “K Center.”

Neither suggestion was voted on as presented.

Williams asked if it was important for the words “community center” to be included in the name.

Walters said that she would recommend “community center” be part of the name because it would further emphasize the intended use of the facility.

She said the district was able to use $10 million in federal ESSER dollars (COVID-19 relief funds for schools) to build the facility because of its proposed use as a community center.

“We have data to support that during COVID, the gun violence that is directly affecting our youth went up significantly,” Walters said.

In addition to athletic amenities such as a track and basketball courts, the facility is also slated to house the Youth Empowerment Program.

“It cannot be an athletic facility only,” Walters said. “It’s supposed to be for social-emotional support for families.”

Archie said she thought it was important for Walters’ first name to be included as well.

Archie made a motion to call the building the “Dr. Genevra Walters Community Center.” This motion was voted down 4 to 3.

Bohlen, who voted against the first motion, said he thought the Kays logo or a reference to Kankakee School District 111 should be included.

Verrett then made a motion to call the building the “Dr. Genevra Walters K Community Center,” with “Kankakee School District 111” to be included along with the name in the building signage. Verrett’s motion passed 4-3.

“I think it’s in our best interest to follow the recommendation of our community because that’s what the board asked the community to do,” Verrett said. “There was an overwhelming response from people in the community as well as several students who wanted Dr. Walters’ name to go on the community center.”

<strong>DIVISION</strong>

Bohlen said he was disturbed at the level of division — even threats of violence directed at the school board and the naming committee — that resulted from the idea of naming a building after someone.

“The process here has been difficult,” Bohlen said. “I had no idea that we would become so polarized over what to name this building.”

Johnston said she has lived in the district all her life and has never seen so much division.

“If I would have known it was going to be this much of a division in our city, in our community, I would have never voted for that building,” Johnston said. “We’re trying to come together, and this has done nothing but cause a fraction.”

Johnston also noted that, while a majority of people who spoke during public comment and submitted emails to the board wanted Walters’ name, there were also different suggestions, such as for the late Kankakee schools teacher and administrator Greg Merrill.

“I’ve never seen this much hatred,” Johnston said. “There’s a lot of people that voted, that sent emails out that were just the opposite of what everyone is saying. Not everyone, not 100% said, ‘This is what we want.’”

<strong>NAMING COMMITTEE</strong>

Bohlen appointed a special naming committee after members of the public asked the board to name the building after Walters in November.

In addition to Gathing, the committee included Willie Davis, retired District 111 administrator; Kelly Johnson, Kankakee 6th Ward alderwoman; Camille Rose, Kankakee Public Library administrator; Brian Stipp, local educator; and Ronnie Wilcox, District 111 athletic director.

Gathing said the committee held three meetings. The first meeting was about 35 minutes; the second was just over an hour, and the final meeting lasted about an hour and a half.

The committee received 59 emails suggesting Walters’ name, 27 emails suggesting Greg Merrill’s name, 13 emails suggesting a combination of the names of Merrill and Craig Blake (late 40-year Kankakee teacher and coach), and a handful of other suggestions.

A petition with 172 signatures in favor of naming the facility after Walters was also submitted to the committee.

Gathing said the committee also looked at conversations on Facebook and elsewhere online to get an understanding of the number of people for and against naming the facility after a specific person.

“Of course, everybody that was coming to the committee and sending us emails were all going to be ‘for,’” he said.

Gathing said he didn’t want the community to be divided over a name, which is why one of the committee’s suggestions was to play it safe and call it “K Center.”

Either way, the committee felt that “K” should be included in reference to the school district.

“It got ugly,” he said regarding the division in the community.

Several community members spoke during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting to urge the board to name the facility after Walters. Audience members erupted in applause when the final name was approved.