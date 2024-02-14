Board says no to Eagle Island purchase

KANKAKEE — The democratic process worked on Tuesday at the Kankakee County Board meeting.

After the Daily Journal published a story on Jan. 27 that the board’s Finance Committee gave preliminary approval of the purchase of Eagle Island and an adjacent property for $66,500, two neighbors of the property along Eagle Island Road, just west of Momence, voiced their objections to the sale.

Board members listened and voted 16-6 to not purchase the property.

Before the vote was taken, a few board members gave their reasons why they would vote for or against the purchase the property, as the motion was made.

“The people that live next door are not for this,” said Colton Ekhoff, whose district includes the property in question. “Those are my constituents, so that’s why I’m not voting for this because they live next door. They’re going to have to go ahead and deal with whatever the possibility is in the future. It may not be this board in the next seven and a half months, but it’s a possibility in the future that could go ahead and disrupt their way of life.”

Board member Tinker Parker, who lives along the Kankakee River, also said she was against the purchase.

“I know a lot of the people who have been contacting me about this, and I have to support them because it’s changing their lifestyle,” she said. “They bought the property for just that privacy. I want to see the river flow more than anybody else because I live across from Laurel Lane there.

“We need to do something with that, but not at the expense of the people that live in that area. So I have to support the families that live there, and I’m voting no,” Parker said.

The purchase did have some support because of it being a strategic asset on the river in the county’s effort to slow the buildup of sand and silt. Rosemary Foster said that the word future can be a scary word.

“The other thing is that the river floods, and we’ve seen that the climate has changed,” she said. “We’re just getting ahead of things so that we can be prepared for the future, and we shouldn’t be afraid of that. So I’m voting yes to purchase this property. … The property will give us access to the river and that is one of our prime jewels of Kankakee County.”

Steven Hunter said the board would only be voting on the purchase as a strategic asset.

“That’s the only thing that we’re dealing with, not any future use whatsoever,” he said.

The neighbors who live next to Eagle Island spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting and pleaded why they objected to the sale.

“We became very concerned about what the future of the island and the adjacent patch of trees would be and how it would affect our daily lives,” said Allison Provost, who owns a home 50 feet from the island with her husband, Jaron. “We feel the proposed plans will directly affect our privacy, safety and property value.

“ … Nothing seems to be set in stone, but we still feel that potential uses for the island are not in our best interest. If the county would like to obtain access to the river for police, fire or other purposes, we are more than willing to offer them our private boat ramp access.”

Nick St. Peter, whose property borders the adjacent lot across Eagle Island Road, was concerned about how it would affect his property value as well as safety.

“The tree lot borders the south side of the property is just 50 feet from our girls’ swingset,” he said.

St. Peter also said Eagle Island isn’t a good access point because there’s a 10 to 12-foot drop off to the water.

“The land we own to the south would be much better suited for river access, and we’d be more than willing to allow the county to install a boat launch for emergency purposes,” he said. “We built a home in the country for two reasons — security and privacy — both of which will disappear if there’s a county park for fishing and a parking lot just 50 feet from where my kids play.”

After the meeting County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said he didn’t agree with how the vote went, but he understood how the process worked.

“[Board members] represent the interest of their constituents,” he said. “Board member that represents this district, Colton Ekhoff, carries a lot of weight, so he takes care of his constituents.”

Wheeler was asked if the county would ask the neighbors for access to the river, as it has no access points between Momence and the Interstate 57 overpass in Kankakee.

“I won’t be here,” said Wheeler, who won’t seek re-election in November. “It will be up to this board, the next board, whoever makes all the decisions, a multitude of options. … I think I’ve demonstrated that there is a legitimate and required reason to have access into the river at this point because you can’t do the work that we want to do without having access.”