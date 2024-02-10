Bradley Central boiler replacement added to district's summer projects

BRADLEY — Bradley Central Middle School’s over half-century-old boiler is slated to be replaced this summer, as the latest project for Bradley Elementary School District 61 was OK’d on Thursday.

The Bradley Elementary School Board approved a bid of $472,770 from Glade Plumbing and Piping Co., of Kankakee, for the boiler replacement work. The company was the lowest bidder of two that submitted for the project.

Superintendent Scott Goselin said that the existing Bradley Central boiler, which provides heating for the school, is from around the 1950s.

“It’s one of the oldest boilers we have, and it’s time for a new one,” he said. “We have a few more years left of life, or maybe not, so we want to make sure it’s replaced.”

The district is also moving forward with a larger project to replace mobile classrooms at Bradley East Elementary with a modular addition and redo the school’s back parking lot.

In January, the board approved a $5 million contract with Mobile Modular to construct and install a permanent modular addition of 10 classrooms.

Two of the classrooms will be used for office space, one will be a music room and the rest will house the district’s preschool program. The addition will also include a multipurpose room and bathrooms.

Goselin said the company is finalizing engineering plans and designs for the project, and bids are currently being sought for site work and parking lot work.

The bids should be ready for the board to vote on during its March meeting.

In total, the Bradley East project, including the addition, parking lot and landscaping, is expected to cost about $6.75 million.

“We’re going to have this [boiler replacement] at Bradley Central, and then the modular at Bradley East, so it looks like it is going to be a pretty big summer for everything,” Goselin said.