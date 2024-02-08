Momence girls basketball makes return

Just like any other home game, the last thing the Momence JV girls basketball team did before its home game against Grant Park Monday was have its starting lineup announced.

As the first four heard their names and numbers called — Lexie Berns, A’Miracle Johnson, Adky Gunn and Mikah Hill Hutchins — they ran through the tunnel of teammates to a cheering crowd.

This practice is just like the thousands of other high school girls basketball teams around the country do to start a game.

But on this Tuesday night in Momence, the similarities between Momence and those thousands of other schools ended in a game that was the furthest from any other home game.

For the first time, they took the floor without their fifth starter.

Amari Crite, a freshman on Momence’s JV team, tragically died after collapsing on the court during the team’s Jan. 25 home game against Tri-Point.

With the blessing from Amari’s family, the team returned to the court for the first time since her passing with Tuesday’s game. And after a pregame moment of silence and presentation of purple and yellow flowers from the Grant Park team, the squad made their return with four players present on the court.

Amari was announced as the fifth starter.

After Berns scored the first basket of the game for Momence, Jaliyah Wright checked in for Amari as the fifth player in the lineup as a grieving team, grieving family and grieving community honored their daughter, granddaughter, sister, teammate, classmate, player and student.

Momence went on a dominant 21-0 run to begin the game and celebrated a 31-16 victory in the JV game in front of a crowd filled with purple and yellow, Amari’s favorite colors.

Those same colors were present with balloons and other decorations throughout the gym, as well as in the form of glow sticks fans wore in the crowd. So were several black shirts that read “Crite” across the chest, with Amari’s number five below.

As the varsity team followed with its Senior Night ceremony prior to a thrilling 37-28 comeback win against the Dragons, love for Amari continued, with seniors Savanna Huddleston and Vaneza Ortiz sharing messages for their fallen teammate to be read to the crowd as they were honored on the court.

For most, if not all of those affected by the incomprehensible tragedy, basketball games, and perhaps life itself, will never be the same. But with the love from one another, their own community and other neighboring communities, the Momence community knows it grieves together and grieves with love and support.

For full game coverage of Tuesday’s varsity game between Momence and Grant Park, see SPORTS, B1.