Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School asks for community input on facilities plans

BRADLEY — The common adage is that it takes a village to raise a child, but a village might also be what is needed to pass a referendum for Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

On Thursday, roughly 100 people attended the first in a series of three community engagement sessions on long-range facilities planning at BBCHS.

Attendees heard a presentation on the high school’s long-term issues with space, building design and mechanical systems before engaging in small group discussions.

Chris Hammond, chief school business official, said the turnout of the first session was encouraging.

“We need input, and everybody has their opinion, so we’d like to hear those so we can hopefully answer any questions they have,” Hammond said.

A number of questions that arose from the group discussions were shared at the end of the meeting.

Participants wanted to know if current enrollment at the feeder elementary districts indicate that high school enrollment would increase. They also asked if creative methods aside from a referendum were being considered.

Questions were raised of how teachers were coping with space issues, whether addressing those issues would improve test scores, and how a potential referendum would affect taxes.

<strong>TIMELINE</strong>

The sessions are part of a $30,000 agreement with the school district and BLDD Architects.

The company was hired in December to implement a residents-led process toward the possible placement of a referendum on the November 2024 ballot.

The company’s timeline targets June for when the board will decide whether to pursue a referendum or another option.

A community facilitation team of about 20 volunteer residents was formed with the ultimate goal of presenting a plan of action to the BBCHS school board.

The next community engagement sessions will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 6 and April 3 in the BBCHS auditorium.

Past referendums asking voters to fund the construction of a new building failed in 2013, 2007 and 2006. In August 2022, the board decided to hold off on pursuing a referendum to fund major building renovations due to the apparent lack of community support at the time.

<strong>STATE OF THE DISTRICT</strong>

Superintendent Matt Vosberg said that 44% of 2015 BBCHS graduates now have a bachelor’s degree. In comparison, the percentage of adults with bachelor’s degrees is around 30% in the state of Illinois, he said.

“We’re way above the region and above the state average,” he said.

BBCHS currently sends 220 students to the Kankakee Area Career Center for vocational training. The high school offers 26 sports and 30 clubs.

Vosberg also spoke to the strong sense of community at BBCHS.

“This is the fourth district that I’ve worked in 30 years,” he said. “It’s surprising to me the percent, and it’s way over 50%, the number of teachers and staff that work here that were graduates of BBCHS, have kids in the school, or have kids that graduated from BBCHS or are planning to send their kids here.”

Despite all the positives, the building itself has negative effects on the school’s learning environment.

About 400 students leave the main building daily to attend class in mobile classrooms behind the school. Meant to be temporary, the mobiles don’t have bathrooms and are aging past their 20-year lifespan.

The original school was built in 1948. Multiple additions were constructed over the following decades to increase capacity and add more features to the school.

With current enrollment nearing 2,000 students, classrooms are often crowded and hallways are easily congested.

The piecemeal layout of the building also means students often have long treks between classes.

Because of limited cafeteria space, six lunch periods are scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., largely dictating when classes can be scheduled.

“We know that to make these fixes, it’s going to take some investment from our community, probably a referendum,” Vosberg said.

A physical needs assessment in 2019 identified that, although the building has been well taken care of over the years, it needed almost $20 million in mechanical work including HVAC, electrical and plumbing upgrades.

Since then, the district has been able to use COVID-19 funds to offset the costs of tackling HVAC upgrades. A majority of the building is now air conditioned, though about $4 million in HVAC work remains to be done; the timing hinges on possible renovations.

Two consultants in the last two years conducted surveys, and both said 51% to 52% of the community would support a referendum.

“That’s a slim margin of error there,” Vosberg said. “But I do believe we have a duty and a responsibility to students and our community to do our due diligence to see if we can push the ball forward in that regard.”

<strong>TEAM LEADERS</strong>

The three co-chairs of the community facilitation team are Amy Kemp, Vince Clark and Angela Morrey.

Morrey, who also works with the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, said she wanted to become involved in the process as a BBCHS graduate with two students currently attending the high school as well as a younger child who will walk through its doors in the future.

“The stronger the school, the stronger the community,” Morrey said. “It’s not just about the kids; it’s about the older generation, the younger generation. It helps businesses. It helps our residents. [The school] is a focal point for the community, and it needs to be strong.”

Morrey said she was pleased with the turnout, which included a mix of longtime residents and people new to the area as well as those with and without children.

“Getting the community’s input is really key to this process,” Morrey said.

Kemp is the parent of a BBCHS graduate and has a child currently attending and one who will attend in the future. Her husband is an assistant principal and coach at the high school.

“I’m involved because I was raised by two educators and believe so much that schools are one of the few places left in our community where everyone gathers, like a connector, vital to the health of the community,” Kemp said.

Members of the facilitating team each had a hand in reaching out to community members and inviting them to attend. Kemp noted residents of Bradley, Bourbonnais and St. George were included.

“I think it’s important to feel like this process is theirs,” she said. “This is a community-driven project and not one driven by the school.”

Vince Clark, a 2011 graduate of BBCHS who is also on the board for its academic foundation, said he was approached by Vosberg and asked to be part of the process.

As someone with young kids, Clark said he agreed on the importance of “building a better school” for future generations.

Clark is no stranger to the daily challenges students face navigating BBCHS.

He himself experienced a 10:30 a.m. lunch period as a student athlete while attending the high school.

“Eventually, it has to change,” he said. “It’s only going to get worse. We just have to do our part to try to make it better in the future.”

Opposition to a referendum — particularly when it comes to raising property taxes — is certainly present in the community.

Clark said he encourages those with opposing views to attend the next community engagement session, which will be geared toward a discussion of finances.

“At the end of the day, we’re looking for community involvement,” Clark said. “We’re looking for those people [opponents] to even help us with the plans and talk about those issues, because we want to hear their opinions. We want to hear what they have to say as well.”