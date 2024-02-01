State DNR awards grants for 3 local projects

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Valley Park District, Limestone Township Park District and the village of Bradley received grants from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources totaling $1.7 million.

State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, announced this week that each was named Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant recipients.

Kankakee Valley Park District and the village of Bradley each received $600,000. Limestone Township Park District was awarded $500,000.

OSLAD was established by the Illinois General Assembly in 1986. This program assists communities across the state with funding for land acquisition, park development, and outdoor recreation projects.

Since it was established, OSLAD has awarded nearly $585 million for park projects throughout Illinois, including these latest awards.

“Our communities deserve this investment to grow, repair, and build our natural land and parks for all ages to enjoy,” Haas said.

<strong>KANKAKEE VALLEY PARK DISTRICT</strong>

Bird Park will be getting a much needed facelift in the near future.

KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz said the $600,000 OSLAD grant will help fund the $1.2 million project.

The project includes band shelter renovation and accessibility; educational signage (river ecology, native plantings and habitat); native meditation garden; new picnic shelter, new trail extension loop, playground renovation.

The other $600,000 comes from funding State Sen. Elgie Sims helped secure in the state’s budget.

It will be used for the splash pad and additional Americans Disability Act improvements.

<strong>VILLAGE OF BRADLEY</strong>

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said the $600,000 will go for the village’s proposed lighted 10- to 14- baseball/softball diamond complex along St. George Road and immediately east of the Walmart Supercenter in the Bradley Commons Shopping Center.

The complex is slated for 126 acres the village recently purchased. The ball diamond complex could be in the $32-million to $35-million range.

The complex will be able to accommodate youth baseball, softball, soccer and lacrosse, officials said last year.

<strong>LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP PARK DISTRICT</strong>

The district said in a Facebook post Tuesday the $500,000 awarded them is going toward improvements in Hawkins Park.

“[This is] a huge win for our local community,” the post said.