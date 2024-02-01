Kankakee High given all-clear after non-credible threat

KANKAKEE — Kankakee High School has been given the all-clear and after-school activities are set to resume after a non-credible threat was called into the school’s freshmen office at 12:15 p.m. today.

Kankakee Superintendent Genevra Walters confirmed that the high school building was evacuated after a male voice called in a bomb threat, stating, “Y’all gonna die.”

“We called the police, evacuated the building, and they assessed the building to determine if it was a credible threat,” Walters said at 1:45 p.m. today. “We are now finding out it was not a credible threat; however, the police have identified a possible adult who made the call. They are in the process of further investigating.”

Walters said that adults were returning to the building after police gave the all clear.

Because it was close to the end of the school day, students were allowed to go home.

Students were able to leave in their cars or be picked up at the church east of the high school.

Students who needed transportation walked to Taft Elementary School and were provided transportation.