Flash flooding hits Wilmington as 1,200 residents face impact

WILMINGTON — While warming temperatures have been welcomed relief to region residents, the resulting thaw has caused serious issues in Wilmington.

Thawing ice and snow, coupled with rain, has caused flash flooding in low-lying areas along the Kankakee River in Wilmington.

Some Wilmington residents throughout the city’s downtown area are being asked to be ready to take action, including evacuation.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Will and Grundy counties until 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

According to published reports, the Kankakee River at Wilmington rose to 3 feet overnight Thursday.

Residents and motorists have been asked to avoid Illinois Route 53 between Illinois Route 102 and First Street.

Around 1,200 residents could be impacted. Some residents were observed sandbagging around their homes.

“Flooding in downtown Wilmington is currently isolated to the North and South Islands. However, ice remains solid on the Kankakee River and water levels are steadily increasing due to water runoff and melting ice. The ice jam on the river has not fully broken and there is the potential for flooding throughout the day as ice begins breaking apart at a rapid pace,” Will County Emergency Management Agency said.

The Wilmington Moose Lodge, located at 32050 W. River Road in Wilmington, is serving as an emergency lodge for anyone seeking shelter.

Some families in Wilmington in Will County are out of their homes, according to WLS TV reports.

“I was on my way home from work at about 10:50; I got home, and right here was starting to come up a little bit, and then I decided to come back outside to look, and now it’s just flooded,” Wilmington resident Daniel Beck said. “Very bad, it’s devastating, all these homes the Van Duyne motel I heard is getting evacuated. It’s pretty bad.”

Julie Schmitke was staying in that motel.

“I didn’t think it was that bad, except for the fact that they had to carry me because I have one leg. They had to carry me to a drier room,” she said.

At least 14 people have been evacuated, including seven from the downtown motel, after water rescue teams were deployed, emergency officials said.

Tyler Rodgers lives in the Pehlan Acres community, which is at a higher risk of flooding. He lives farther from the river bank, but is already getting standing water near his garage.

“Water is starting to seep through the cracks, but it doesn’t usually pool up like this because we usually drain into the Kankakee,” he said. “All of our houses here are built on drains that run out to the Kankakee River, but right now, with all of that being frozen, the water is not moving out the way it normally would.”

The Will County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents to remain on high alert.

“Our big concern right now is safety for the residents; we really want to make sure they know what’s happening with the river, any changing conditions, and they have a plan to evacuate should we get to that,” said Tom Murray, chief deputy director of Will County Emergency Management Agency.