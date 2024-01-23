Kankakee Dist. 111 fieldhouse naming committee begins meeting

KANKAKEE — The naming committee for Kankakee School District 111’s new fieldhouse had its first meeting Monday.

Jess Gathing, Kankakee School Board member, is chairing the six-member committee.

Other committee members include: Willie Davis, retired District 111 administrator; Kelly Johnson, Kankakee 6th Ward alderwoman; Camille Rose, Kankakee Public Library administrator; Brian Stipp, local educator; and Ronnie Wilcox, District 111 athletic director.

Four of the six committee members are also parents of students in the district, including Johnson, Rose, Stipp and Wilcox.

Gathing said the committee was set to have an informational meeting Monday evening.

The purpose of the meeting was to establish a timeline and make sure all of the committee members are receiving relevant information via email.

The goal was that another meeting could be scheduled for the following Monday.

The committee is being tasked with considering public input and making a recommendation with supporting rationale to the full Kankakee School Board regarding the naming of the district’s new fieldhouse/community center.

The $26.4 million facility is currently under construction behind Kankakee High School.

In November, the board was slated to vote on the naming of the facility for signage purposes. The item was tabled after eight people spoke during public comment to suggest the facility be named after Superintendent Genevra Walters.

Citing the school board’s policy regarding the naming or renaming of a school, facility or grounds, board President Chris Bohlen said he would form a special committee to consider the matter and make a recommendation to the board.

Bohlen had also asked interested community members to submit their naming suggestions or concerns via email to the board’s secretary. Within a matter of weeks, upwards of 70 to 80 emails were received.

In addition to Walters’ name, the other most popular suggestion among those who weighed in was for Greg Merrill, a former Kankakee schools teacher and administrator, who died in 2019.