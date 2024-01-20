BBCHS board OKs subscription agreement for community solar project

BRADLEY — The community solar project planned for Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s farm property is on track for installation to begin this June.

On Tuesday, the BBCHS school board approved a subscription agreement with ForeFront Power, the California-based solar company, which is working with the district on its community solar project.

Superintendent Matt Vosberg said that the district agreed to move forward with the project last year. A contract was OK’d by a 5-2 vote during a February 2023 board meeting.

The subscription agreement, approved unanimously on Tuesday, includes more details regarding energy subscription rates and estimated cost savings.

“We already agreed to this last year, but now that all the paperwork has been finalized with the state and with insurance companies and things like that, this is finalizing the language,” Vosberg said. “It doesn’t really change the terms of what we agreed upon.”

The district is leasing 40 acres on the east side of its 111-acre farm property on Larry Power Road in Bourbonnais Township to the solar company.

The district originally purchased the land in 2005 with the intention of building another school campus there.

With those plans long scrapped, the land is currently rented by local farmer Robert Kohl, who will still be able to farm other areas of the property after the solar panels go up.

Over the 20 years of the initial lease, the district will receive about $2.4 million in rent from ForeFront. There will be an option to extend the lease to 30 years.

BBCHS will be paid rent during construction, which is set to begin later this year.

“We lease our property to ForeFront, and they install the solar panels,” Vosberg explained. “We get a [state-supported] discount on our utilities for that. ForeFront gets some of that discount to offset their cost of investing in the equipment, and then we get the rest as a reduction in our [electricity] bill.”

The farm location is considered a community solar project, so the energy produced there will go back to the community power grid.

As required by the state’s incentive program, the school district must subscribe to — meaning “to use” — to 10 to 40% of the energy generated from the site.

BBCHS will subscribe to 10% of the solar farm’s energy output and receive a 15% discount from ComEd, resulting in an estimated on-bill savings of $283,000 over 20 years.

While BBCHS will receive a 15% discount on electricity from the community solar project, local residents will have an opportunity to subscribe to the energy from the site as well and receive a 10% discount, according to ForeFront.

A 10% discount is the market rate for community solar subscriptions in Illinois, according to the company.

Julia Henry, a senior market development associate with ForeFront, said construction of the solar panels is set to begin in June.

BBCHS had also planned for the company to install on-site rooftop solar panels. The school would subscribe to 100% of that energy and receive additional electricity savings.

Vosberg said the district is still looking into whether its rooftops can support solar panels without complications. A timeline and details on possible rooftop panels are to be determined.