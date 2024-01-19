New Kankakee superintendent's salary determined in contract

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board and superintendent hire Teresa Lance have come to an agreement on the compensation Lance will earn in her new role.

On Tuesday, the board approved a four-year contract with Lance, including a starting salary of $225,000.

Annual raises will be 2% to 5% over the prior year’s base salary, with increases to be determined at the board’s discretion.

The contract extends from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2028.

The board will evaluate Lance’s performance and progress toward the district’s goals each year of the contract.

As part of the agreement, Lance will be required to reside within Kankakee School District 111’s boundaries by Jan. 1, 2026. She will be reimbursed for moving expenses up to $10,000.

Additionally, she will receive a monthly automobile stipend of $600 in lieu of reimbursement on a mileage basis, the contract states.

Board President Chris Bohlen said Lance is being given more time to move to the area because her daughter is in high school and will be a senior next school year. Lance currently resides in Flossmoor.

With six months remaining of outgoing superintendent Genevra Walters’ term, Lance will be spending some time working directly with her predecessor to ensure a smooth transition.

The board has agreed to pay Lance a prorated daily rate for 25 transition days as she spends her time with District 111, Bohlen said.

He noted Lance’s contract is essentially the same as Walters’ contract, except that Lance’s salary will be less and that she has leeway for residency until 2026.

After receiving a 4% raise in 2021, Walters’ base salary had increased to $240,932 per year.

Lance is currently the assistant superintendent of equity and innovation at Elgin Public School District U-46, the second largest district in the state, and has over 27 years of experience in education.

Her hire was unanimously approved earlier this month during a special board meeting, followed by a reception introducing her to members of the district and community.