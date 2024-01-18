Manteno also passes migrant bus ordinance

MANTENO — Following the lead of the city of Kankakee and Kankakee County, the Manteno Village Board on Tuesday unanimously passed an ordinance, banning unscheduled migrant bus stops.

“Due to the recent events with buses dropping off migrants at unannounced and random locations, the village is adopting this ordinance in an effort to prevent those random events,” said Trustee Todd Crockett. “The village has limited resources, and bus drivers who make these random drops are putting the lives of those at risk.”

The ordinance requires that in any location in the village of Manteno where individuals are dropped off by a bus that originated outside of Kankakee County, that is not providing regularly scheduled service, must file an application to do so with the chief of police five days in advance.

According to the ordinance, included in that application will be:

• The full names, addresses and telephone numbers of the owner, operator and driver of the bus.

• The full name of all persons that are proposed to be unloaded in the village of Manteno, including copies of IDs for said persons to the extent IDs exist or are in possession of the passengers.

• The address of the location in the village of Manteno where the applicant will unload its passengers. The bus stop must be between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

• The exact date and time the applicant will unload its passengers in the village of Manteno.

In addition, the full names, addresses and phone numbers of the individuals who will meet the bus and receive the passengers, also required is a detailed plan identifying how the passengers will be temporarily cared for, housed and fed after arrival.

The application must be reviewed and approved by the Manteno chief of police. Failure to provide the required information will be a violation that comes with penalties.

Violators will be fined $750 for each passenger, and the bus will be impounded by the village of Manteno. The bus will be released to the owner upon payment of the towing and storage costs.

The board approved the ordinance by a 4-0 vote.

“It’s kind of what all the other communities have done,” said Chris LaRocque, village administrator. “It basically just puts a penalty in place if somebody drops [people] off unannounced. Our fear is obviously that they’re coming from Mexico, South America, they’re not ready for this kind of climate, especially these kind of days.

“… If they drop people off, we don’t have all the wherewithal to take care of them. The county has a plan, too, and we’ve coordinated with them as well. This is just something to keep bus drivers from doing that.”