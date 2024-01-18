Frozen treat: Manteno ice rink opens

MANTENO — Prior to this week’s arctic blast of snow, wind and below-zero temperatures, Manteno’s Legacy Park ice rink wasn’t able to be used much at all due to a mild winter.

Of course, that all changed with the frigid weather that will persist through this coming weekend.

Some residents have been able to get out on the ice the past few days and ice-skating prospects look good for the next several days.

“We cleared it out on Saturday, and there was still slushy ice on the bottom of all that snow,” said Jim Hanley, Manteno’s superintendent of public works, at Tuesday’s village board meeting. “So we kind of had some tracks and ruts, but we did some flooding on it [Tuesday] and I think [Wednesday] it should be in pretty good shape.”

Hanley said there have been some kids out skating, but the village hasn’t advertised that the rink was open because it hasn’t been in really good shape.

“I would assume the rest of the week, it should be pretty good,” he said. “We’ve got a couple good days this weekend.”

The ice rink at Legacy Park is free to use, and Hanley said they’ll run the Zamboni machine on it each day around 8 to 9 a.m. The lighted rink is open every day from sunrise to midnight.

Of course, the ability to skate on the rink is dependent upon the weather. Hanley said if it’s 25 degrees and the sun is out, the rink can still lose ice.

It has been in operation for about nine years.

“We’ve gotten some use out of it,” Hanley said. “It’s a full-size hockey rink, so that’s a pretty good deal. A lot of rinks you’ll see outside will be half rinks or a lot smaller.”