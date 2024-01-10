Lance welcomed to Kankakee Dist. 111 community as new superintendent

The excitement was palpable when the hire of Teresa Lance as Kankakee School District 111’s next superintendent was announced Monday, answering the long-anticipated question of who would fill the shoes of outgoing superintendent Genevra Walters.

Lance inspired standing ovations from audience members in the Kankakee High School auditorium — once after the Kankakee School Board unanimously approved her appointment and again after she introduced herself to the community.

“I don’t take this lightly,” Lance said, noting she was feeling a range of emotions and would try not to cry. “This is a huge responsibility. … It’s a huge undertaking to carry a district on your shoulders, so Dr. Walters, I applaud you.”

Lance will begin July 1.

She will be entering a four-year contract. Salary details are pending final approval of the contract, which is expected at the next regular board meeting.

“They are in good hands,” Walters said. “She’ll be great.”

With six months remaining of Walters’ term, Lance said she will be spending some time working directly with her predecessor.

“I look forward to working with Dr. Walters and her team to ensure a smooth transition and become familiar with all things Kankakee,” Lance said. “I know she still lives in the community, and I’m going to get that address and ring her doorbell.”

<strong>‘THE FEISTY ONE’</strong>

Born and raised in New York, Lance has previously worked in Maryland and Colorado in addition to Illinois. She currently lives in Flossmoor with her partner, Charlene, and daughter Charday, 16. Her oldest daughter, Amaria, 19, is in college.

It doesn’t take long after meeting Lance to get a sense of her personality — bold, personable, passionate.

This was confirmed when members of the board congratulated and welcomed her.

“Your interview process was impressive; you just blew me away,” said board member Tracy Verrett. “I’m excited to have you in our district. I think we’ve got some great foundation laid, and I think you will take us to the next step.”

Board member Deb Johnston said the search process was a “humbling experience.”

“At one point in time I said, ‘I don’t remember what you look like,’ but when you walked in I’m like, ‘Oh, you’re the feisty one,’” Johnston said of her impression of Lance.

Johnston also said she liked that Lance began her career as a physical education teacher, as Johnston herself was a PE teacher.

<strong>SECRET MISSION</strong>

Board President Chris Bohlen described Lance as “intense” and “focused,” with a “darn good sense of humor” even while under the pressure of the interview process.

“At first she said, ‘I have to learn a lot more.’ That surprised me because she told us so much about our own district …” Bohlen said. “She has a very realistic opinion of District 111 and an attitude about 111, and she couldn’t be more enthusiastic and raring to go than she is.”

Bohlen added that board members were impressed to learn Lance made an unannounced visit to Kankakee and stopped at the Kankakee Public Library and Blue’s Cafe to ask local residents their thoughts on moving to the community.

In May of 2023, nearly a year after Walters announced her plans to retire, the board hired search firm School Exec Connect to lead the process of finding a new superintendent.

The firm helped the district to attract 37 applications from multiple states.

Consultants initially interviewed 14 candidates. The board interviewed eight recommended names before narrowing the list down to three finalists and ultimately selecting Lance.

<strong>EXTENSIVE BACKGROUND</strong>

Lance is currently the assistant superintendent of equity and innovation at Elgin Public School District U-46, the second largest district in the state.

Her previous roles have included superintendent of Thornton Fractional High School District 215; assistant superintendent of Harrison School District 2 in Colorado Springs, Colorado; senior turnaround consultant for American Institutes for Research; and principal, assistant principal and teacher in Baltimore City Public School District in Maryland.

She has worked in education for more than 27 years.

Lance received her doctoral degree in education leadership from the University of Phoenix; her licensure as a superintendent from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs; her graduate certificate in school administration from Johns Hopkins University and her master’s and bachelor’s degrees from the State University of New York at Cortland.

Lance said she wanted to acknowledge her family for being her biggest cheerleaders, and that she dedicates every single accomplishment to her late mother, whom she lost a year ago.

She noted her mother raised her as a single parent and always encouraged her to further her education.

Lance said the position in Kankakee appealed to her, in part, because the current superintendent has been in her role for 10 years, meaning that person must have had support from the school board.

Lance also had a sense that her strengths and skillset could add value to District 111.

As for targeting the district’s priorities, Lance said student achievement should be the primary focus.

“For certain, we’ve got to make sure our students are achieving. That’s number one,” she said. “And so it is going to be important for me that I get to know as much about the community and the school district as possible.”

Student achievement, Lance explained, means students are not only graduating from high school, but they are graduating on time, and students who choose to go to college are prepared to do so. It also means students are reading on grade level.

In order to achieve this, community partnerships and wraparound services for students must be available, Lance said.

“I’m excited to get to work,” Lance said. “I’m excited to get to know the community, our staff members, the students of course. I’m excited for what we are getting ready to do for Kankakee. The future is incredibly bright, and I’m excited.”