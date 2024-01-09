New superintendent named in Kankakee School District 111

KANKAKEE — The next Kankakee School District 111 superintendent has been named.

The Kankakee School Board unanimously approved the hire of Teresa A. Lance on Monday during a special meeting at Kankakee High School.

With 27-plus years experience in education, Lance is currently the assistant superintendent of equity and innovation at Elgin Public School District.

While contract details are still being finalized, Lance will have a four-year contract.

She will take the reins from outgoing superintendent Genevra Walters on July 1.

Lance was one of 37 applicants from multiple states.

The search consulting firm School Exec Connect, of Oak Park, was hired in May of 2023 to lead the search for Walters’ replacement.

Walters announced her retirement plans in July of 2022. Her final day will be June 30.

Walters has led the district for the past decade.

See Wednesday’s print and web editions of the Daily Journal for a full story about the new superintendent hire.