Kankakee School Board set to vote on new superintendent hire Monday

KANKAKEE — The next superintendent of Kankakee School District 111 is set to be named Monday.

A special Kankakee School Board meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday in the Kankakee High School auditorium.

The appointment of a superintendent and approval of the superintendent’s contract are agenda items.

This action will conclude a seven-month search process.

The most recent candidate interviews took place during a Dec. 13 closed-session meeting, when the board was narrowing down three finalists.

The board had previously interviewed eight individuals during the course of two closed-session meetings Nov. 14 - 15.

Search consultants interviewed 14 applicants out of a total 35 people who applied and suggested eight names to the board.

Once approved, the new hire will take the place of Genevra Walters, effective July 1. Walters have been District 111’s superintendent for the past decade.

Walters announced in July 2022 that she planned to retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year, which is now just months away.

The board hired School Exec Connect, of Oak Park, in May of 2023 to lead the search for Walters’ successor.

Consulting fees cost $18,500, plus administrative costs of up to $2,750. Advertising costs for posting the position to various job boards cost the district $1,100.