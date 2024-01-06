Building modular project for Bradley East gets approval

BRADLEY — A project to connect a modular building addition to Bradley East School gained official approval on Thursday.

The Bradley Elementary School Board OK’d a $5 million contract with Mobile Modular to construct and install a permanent modular addition of 10 classrooms this summer at Bradley East.

Two of the classrooms will be used for office space, one will be a music room and the rest will house the district’s preschool program. The addition will also include a multipurpose room and bathrooms.

Bradley East has an enrollment of 523 students this year. Preschoolers make up the largest group, with about 163 kids ages 3 and 4 years old.

Board member Dan Whalen said the building committee met last week to discuss final costs and recommended moving forward.

“It’s one of those things that it’s not gonna get any cheaper, and we’ve got the cash to do it,” he said.

The board held a special meeting Thursday to approve the contract in order to give the company an extra two weeks to begin drawing plans ahead of the next regularly scheduled board meeting.

“This is basically just to get the ball rolling,” Whalen said.

Construction is set to take place over the summer, so the addition should be in place for next school year.

The addition will be built offsite, brought to Bradley East and installed in pieces. It will be situated over the existing back parking lot.

A new parking lot will be constructed over an old softball field behind the school. The parking lot will be completed by a different company, with the district still needing to solicit bids for that work.

The total estimated cost for the entire project, including the addition, parking lot and landscaping, is about $6.75 million.

“It’s a big project,” said Board President Terrie Golwitzer. “We are very excited.”