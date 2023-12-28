Former ONU student recreates Kankakee's twin gazebos for holiday gift

Some might remember Kankakee once being known as the home of the “world famous” twin gazebos.

This was thanks to a “gift” from David Letterman.

Back in 1999, Letterman donated two gazebos to Kankakee as it was once voted one of “America’s top 10 worst places to live.”

The two gazebos Letterman gifted the city were installed in two separate locations.

Erin Sudduth, a former Olivet Nazarene University student who is from Fayetteville, Arkansas, came up with the idea of remembering the twin gazebos by recreating them as a gift to her family for Christmas.

The gift was intended to be a funny one to her boyfriend’s dad, Michael Selby, who once worked in Kankakee. Selby worked for the Kankakee Chamber of Commerce from 1986-1988.

Like Sudduth, Selby also is a Letterman fan, so the first time they met, Sudduth reminded Selby of the twin gazebos.

“It’s a good memory, it’s a funny memory, and in my mind, I would’ve liked them to have been celebrated,” Sudduth said.

In 2015, Kankakee High School students tore down one of the gazebos and built a rocking chair out of the wood, which they sent to Letterman as a retirement gift. The other gazebo still stands in Cobb Park.

During a fall break in college, Sudduth said she saw the segment about gifting the gazebos to Kankakee on “The David Letterman Show” and had a good laugh. Sudduth loved watching Letterman’s show.

“I just thought it was hilarious and I always remembered it,” Sudduth said.

Sudduth said she thought recreating the gazebos as a gift for Selby was the perfect intersection of his memories of Kankakee and love of David Letterman.

“When he saw this [the Letterman segment], he was just as tickled as I was because he had a connection to the city,” she said, noting she couldn’t believe someone would pay attention to Kankakee.

“We sort of bonded over the fact that we both remembered the twin gazebos,” she said.

Sudduth said she had a vision for what she wanted the diorama she created to look like.

“My diorama is going to show the way I think they [the gazebos] should’ve been displayed,” she said.

Giving Selby this gift was a good idea, she said, because he has a great sense of humor and would find it hilarious.

Building the model of the twin gazebos took a few weeks. Once she had all the materials, she began to assemble it.

Sudduth worked on creating the model piece by piece.

She installed the lights around the gazebos and gave it landscaping, some bows and benches. There’s even a tiny Daily Journal newspaper displayed on one of the benches.

The model also has little sound buttons where you can hear the gazebo song that former Letterman show musical director, Paul Shaffer, made up.

The model Sudduth worked on was completed around Christmas.

Creating the diorama of the gazebos has been satisfying for Sudduth, she said.

“In my mind, the gazebos can live the way they should’ve been living.”