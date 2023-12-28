BUGC video display board pays off for Bourbonnais Elementary

BOURBONNAIS — The video display board installed in the Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center gymnasium earlier this year has “paid for itself” much sooner than anticipated.

Andy Burton, dean of students and athletic director of Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53, gave an update on the scoreboard during last week’s school board meeting.

The indoor LED video display scoreboard was <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/bugc-gym-to-get-video-display-scoreboard/article_22f6e784-b87d-11ed-b3a8-2b3f415346de.html" target="_blank">purchased in February</a> for $60,000 from Varsity Scoreboards and was installed during the summer.

The plan was to cover $10,000 of the cost using revenue from renting out the district’s athletic facilities. Another $15,000 came from two advertisers who got permanent spots on the board for $7,500 each.

The remaining $35,000 came from the district’s budget. It was expected that the athletic department would be able to pay that money back within about a year and nine months through additional facilities rental income and advertising dollars from the new video board.

“I am very happy to say this — it is paid off in full,” Burton said last Tuesday. “All $60,000 has been paid back to the [school] board with no taxpayer dollars…. We paid it off in 10 months.”

Burton listed 10 advertising partners currently working with the district.

“Obviously it is and will continue to pay dividends now that it has been paid off,” Burton said. “It’s all green after this.”

He noted that one of the advertisers, Mila Mae Photography, is run by a former student. The company worked with the district to produce hype videos, including for the boys basketball and girls volleyball teams, which are played on the scoreboards during games.

BUGC will be hosting a regional post-season tournament for seventh and eighth grade volleyball.

Superintendent Adam Ehrman said the school’s gym is kind of like the “face” of the district, as it can be the first or only part that visiting families see. Other improvements to the gym have included new bleachers, flooring, stairs and paint.

“We are creating something others can get a chance to see and potentially see this as an opportunity to maybe send their kids here,” he said.

Ehrman said that now that the scoreboard is paid off, future advertising dollars can continue to be used to reinvest in the facility for years to come.

“This is a great idea, and it’s awesome to see this kind of work itself out,” he said.

For questions regarding the display board and advertising, contact Andy Burton at burtonar@besd53.org.