Year in Review: Comings and Goings of 2023

Every year brings about change. While change sometimes can be bittersweet or even difficult, it also opens the door for opportunity.

During the course of 2023, several changes happened around Kankakee County. The following list recaps some of the year's biggest changes.

<strong><a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/end-of-an-era-as-wheeler-will-not-seek-new-chairman-term/article_87f06a54-93ae-11ee-9ddd-23bcef2d3958.html" target="_blank">Wheeler won't seek re-election</a> </strong>

There will be a new Kankakee County Board chairman come December 2024.

Board Chairman Andy Wheeler will not seek re-election for his District 26 seat on the county board.

Wheeler, a Republican, chose not to file at the Dec. 4 deadline, meaning this coming year as board chairman will be his last as the county’s top executive. The fiscal year ends in November of 2024.

Wheeler declined to comment on his decision. He only said that he will fulfill the remainder of his four-year term which ends Nov. 30, 2024. He’s been county board chairman since 2016 and a board member since 2012.

Wheeler was originally elected to represent District 15, which is a city of Kankakee district. He served District 15 for eight years. He was appointed to fill the vacated District 26 seat after he relocated about three years ago to Bourbonnais. He then won the 2022 contested race to represent District 26.

“The county will lose an excellent administrator,” board member Steve Hunter said. “He brought the county to financial solvency.”

Scott L. Nims filed to run as a Republican in District 26 for the March 19 primary.

<strong><a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/retail-marijuana-site-opening-in-bradley/article_6b61b0cc-cb2d-11ed-afe0-cf04c22143d2.html" target="_blank">1st marijuana dispensary opens in Bradley</a></strong>

The legal sale of recreational marijuana began in Kankakee County at Phili's Dispensary on March 29 in the location which once was the longtime home for an Aldi grocery store.

Mike Phillips, of Highland Park, opened the business at 1300 Locke Drive in Bradley.

The 37-year-old businessman, who began his career in real estate, worked for three-plus years to establish this location and the day finally arrived.

The approximate 6,000-square-foot store has numerous security options in place, and no one under the age of 21 will be allowed to enter. All entering the store must have a valid driver’s license or identification card as they will be scanned.

Phillips began the process of opening this business on Dec. 30, 2019, with his application to the State of Illinois.

There is a second planned retail marijuana site in Bradley, Green Releaf, at the former Pier 1 Imports, immediately west of the Northfield Square mall. It's expected to be opening soon.

"It’s taken a long time," said Jay Patel, Green Releaf owner. "Totally. We are ready to get it done.”

Another dispensary, Aroma Hill, opened in Kankakee in December. It's immediately east of the Ricky Rockets Fuel Center at East Court Street and the Interstate 57 interchange.

<strong><a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/piatt-resigns-as-btpd-executive-director/article_50954ecc-8b01-11ee-8556-df56823456ab.html" target="_blank">Piatt resigns as BTPD executive director</a></strong>

After 18 months at the helm, Ed Piatt has resigned, effective Dec. 1, as the executive director of Bourbonnais Township Park District.

He submitted his letter of resignation Nov. 21 following the board of commissioners meeting.

“I have completed everything that we set out to do, including saving the park district $1.2 million over the last 18 months, and achieved diamond-level as a park district in the state. I am going to pursue other professional opportunities. I wish the new director well and continue the district on its current path,” Piatt said.

Piatt did not wish to elaborate. Following his departure, executive staff will operate the district’s day-to-day functions.

Piatt is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of management experience. He is an adjunct professor of business at Olivet Nazarene University. Piatt, a lifelong Kankakee resident, is also an organizational-economic development consultant.

“He saved us a lot. He left us in good shape,” said Board President David Zinnani.

Of the $1.2 million in savings made during Piatt’s tenure, $523,450 came from staff cuts, attrition and not replacing those positions, according to a report Piatt gave commissioners at the Nov. 21 meeting.

<strong><a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/farmers-miller-advocate-moves-upward-in-farm-bureau/article_1d68d64c-1c2d-11ee-b98b-a3bac1e6db28.html" target="_blank">Miller exits Kankakee County Farm Bureau</a> </strong>

Chad Miller has been the face for Kankakee County’s largest industry for the past 21 years.

The 46-year-old Bradley man, born and raised on a 900-acre Livingston County corn, soybean and hog farm, has been the manager for the Kankakee County Farm Bureau since July 14, 2002.

It’s been a dream job. While he decided early on in life he was not likely going to remain a farmer, he was able to remain intimately close to the profession.

Miller, however, will not be leaving the area, nor will he be departing from the Illinois Farm Bureau, of which Kankakee County is one of 86 farm bureau organizations in Illinois.

“I’m just going to be working in a different capacity," he said.

Miller has been promoted to fill the recent vacancy for Region 2 of the Illinois Farm Bureau. He will help oversee a network of 17 farm bureau organizations in the 20 counties which comprise Region 2.

Region 2 includes the counties of Kankakee, Iroquois-Ford, Grundy-Kendal, Livingston, Will, LaSalle, Vermilion, Ogle, Champaign, Ogle, Winnebago, Lake and Cook, among others.

Korbin Collins, a 2021 graduate of the University of Illinois with a degree in ag leadership, was named the new manager of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau, replacing Miller.

Her move to Kankakee County in September brought her to a larger county and also closer to home. She hails from the small Livingston County town of Flanagan.

Collins is a fourth-generation farmer.

“There are definitely tons of jobs and opportunities in agriculture,” she said.

<strong><a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/kens-koins-and-kards-closes-after-34-years/article_2f9d60a8-21c3-11ee-8a3b-13bd6ce4e9e8.html" target="_blank">Ken's Koins and Kards closes</a></strong>

By the time Kenneth Posing Jr. retired from running his service station on the corner of W. Court Street and S. Curtis Avenue in 1989, he had worked hard enough and long to support his wife, Patricia, and their four children, Jon, Mary, Mark and Chris.

But that entire time he was running his own gas station, and working at the one his father, Kenneth Posting Sr., owned and operated on Kankakee's corner of South Washington Avenue and West Station Street, Posing was keeping and collecting his favorite sports cards as he built the ultimate post-retirement idea in his head.

"All that time I was saving cards, buying cards and stuff," Posing said. "I wanted to open up a shop."

He opened up Ken's Koins and Kards at 123. S. Kennedy Drive in Bradley the same year he retired — which was ironically the first year that trading card company Upper Deck entered the sports card world and went on to revolutionize the industry. What started off as something to do in retirement became a source of pride and a place to build community connections for Posing, who retired for the second time when he closed his coin and card shop at the end of June.

<strong><a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/kidwell-austin-sworn-into-office/article_4a63daf2-0fda-11ee-93cd-63d4d8c97c20.html" target="_blank">Passwater retires as Kankakee police chief; Kidwell promoted</a></strong>

Robin Passwater, Kankakee’s police chief since May of 2021, retired at age 56 after serving 33 years on the city’s police force.

He was the first appointment of Mayor Chris Curtis.

Passwater’s final day on the only police department he has ever served was June 16. He joined the Kankakee force on Aug. 29, 1989.

“It has been a pleasure to serve the citizens of Kankakee as a police officer for the last 33 years; however, it is time for me to move on to another chapter of my life,” he said.

Following Passwater’s departure, Lt. Chris Kidwell was promoted from the department’s deputy chief to become the city’s top officer. On June 20, Kidwell was sworn in as police chief and Lt. Donell Austin was sworn in as deputy chief.

Kidwell and Austin have been on the department since April 1992 and September 2015, respectively.

The two men said the push for community policing — a policing philosophy which includes more public engagement — would continue to be emphasized.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/bourbonnais_news/hammond-selected-as-new-superintendent-of-bradley-elementary-dist-61/article_90818ec8-9b0b-11ee-89db-637b50a67bc1.html" target="_blank"><strong>Bradley and Kankakee school districts seek new superintendents</strong></a>

Two longtime local school superintendents will retire after the current school year — Kankakee School District 111’s Genevra Walters and Bradley Elementary School District 61’s Scott Goselin.

Walters and Goselin have been in their roles for 10 and 19 years, respectively.

Both Kankakee and Bradley school boards hired consulting search firm School Exec Connect, and both districts attracted over 30 applicants each.

The firm was hired in May for Kankakee and in August for Bradley.

Bradley was first to hire a candidate. Kankakee is expected to announce a decision soon.

On Dec. 14, the Bradley Elementary School Board approved a three-year contract with Chris Hammond, of Bourbonnais. He will earn a first-year salary of $160,000.

Hammond has been chief school business official of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307 for 12 years and worked at the high school 24 years.

A former science teacher, Hammond said he’s looking forward to working more directly with students in his new role.

“I’m really looking forward to making a difference and an impact in a different way,” he said.

On Dec. 13, <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/kankakee-school-board-narrowing-down-superintendent-finalists/article_0787e7ca-9a07-11ee-aaa3-43ee7ab703bd.html" target="_blank">the Kankakee School Board interviewed three finalists</a>; a hire is anticipated by the end of December or shortly after the start of the new year.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/kelsey-post-new-kankakee-chamber-executive-director/article_647b0802-e91a-11ed-bbb7-dfa13fa4b226.html" target="_blank"><strong>Chamber hires new executive director</strong></a>

The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce hired a new executive director, Kelsey Post, in May.

Post had been the chamber’s marketing and membership director for nearly a year, ending her tenure at the end of April 2022.

Nearly one full year after leaving the chamber to work for a pair of Illinois-based staffing companies, the 24-year-old Post returned to lead the organization of about 400 members.

“I wanted to come back home. I missed Kankakee,” she said.

Post was one of 38 applicants. She has a first-year salary of $60,000.

The hiring of Post fills the vacancy created when Ashley Villarreal, who had been the chamber’s executive director since May 2021, resigned in early April.

The chamber has been through several directors within the past few years.

Lisa Ravesloot, the chamber board’s chairwoman, said she was hopeful that Post would bring some stability to the organization’s leadership and stay at least three to four years.

Post said she wants to “plant roots here” and stay as long as she can.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/progress-awards/river-valley-metro-opens-bus-transfer-station/article_41ea4006-c998-11ed-939c-8b130cf4abf0.html" target="_blank"><strong>River Valley Metro transfer station opens</strong></a>

The long-anticipated Kankakee Metro Centre bus transfer station opened for buses and passengers Feb 12.

The location on East Chestnut Street between the 300 blocks of North Schuyler and North Dearborn avenues features ample lighting, a heated walkway under a covered area, security cameras and seating.

The $4 million project means buses no longer have to park on Chestnut Street to pick up riders, making for a safer process.

Buses that route through the station have designated parking spots.

Construction started in summer 2021 and was planned to wrap up later that same year.

However, unforeseen issues found at the building site, such as concrete walls underground from past developments, pushed the timeline into 2022. Then, COVID-related supply chain issues and winter weather stretched the timeline further.

“At this time, we just want to be able to get our riders out of the street and into that safer, nicer environment of the transfer center,” said Ken Munjoy, River Valley Metro’s COO, when the station opened.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/tingley-to-take-helm-as-next-bbchs-principal/article_b867f1ac-bd2b-11ed-a7f6-2b2596c9a8da.html" target="_blank"><strong>Tingley takes helm as BBCHS principal</strong></a>

Evan Tingley began as the new principal of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School on July 1.

A 2004 BBCHS graduate and its former director of student support, Tingley has worked at the high school since 2010.

He replaced Brian Wright, who retired in June after 10 years as principal and 30 years total in the district.

The BBCHS District 307 School Board approved Tingley’s hire at its Feb. 13 meeting. He is earning a salary of $125,000 per year.

“[Tingley] knows our culture. He is an innovator. He is very passionate about BBCHS and making this a place where people want to learn and teachers want to teach,” said Superintendent Matt Vosberg.

Tingley comes from a family of educators; his dad, John, taught at BBCHS for 35 years, and his mom, Kathy, taught at Bradley Central for 35 years.

He taught math and coached basketball at BBCHS for several years before taking an assistant principal position for one year in 2017 and then becoming director of student support.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/kinzie-avenue-no-longer-exists/article_cadfe0f2-720b-11ee-8a00-479927e20363.html" target="_blank"><strong>Kinzie Avenue becomes Bradley Boulevard</strong></a>

The approximate three-mile stretch of Kinzie Avenue, the road which largely dissects Bradley into its eastern and western halves, will no longer exist.

The Bradley administration is not about to grind up this key ingredient to the region’s transportation system.

Rather, the street, which is actually Illinois Route 50, has gained a new name. The street has been renamed Bradley Boulevard.

At an October Bradley Village Board meeting, trustees approved an ordinance officially renaming the road — the portion which travels through Bradley’s village limits — to Bradley Boulevard.

The change was run past the Illinois Department of Transportation, and the organization had no issue with the move.

Why change the name, Mayor Mike Watson was asked after the meeting?

“We want to make the street more local,” he said.