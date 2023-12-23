Former Kmart property sold for $139 million, county to receive over $69K in transfer stamp fees

Christmas came five days early for Kankakee County.

The sale of the former Kmart distribution center in Manteno closed on Dec. 15, and the deed was recorded on Wednesday. The owner, Transform Manteno IL LLC, sold two parcels of property for a whopping $139.5 million to 333 South Spruce LLC in care of Gotion Inc., 48660 Kato Road, Freemont, Calif.

The Kankakee County recorder’s office received a transfer stamp fee for each transaction. The main parcel containing the former warehouse sold for $137,367,500 and netted the county a fee of $68,683.50, while the second parcel sold for $2,133,500 and accounted for a stamp fee of $1,066.50.

“It was a great day for my office revenue wise,” said Kankakee County Recorder Lori Gadbois.

The total fees of more than $69,000 will go directly into the county’s general fund.

The total sale price is believed to be the largest real estate transaction in the history of Kankakee County.

“I can’t think of anything that would’ve sold for more than that,” said Tim Nugent, mayor of Manteno and president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County.

Nugent added that a couple of warehouses in Diversatech sold a few years ago, but those weren’t anywhere in the neighborhood of $139 million.

“We’ve had some large ones but not this large,” said Gadbois, who has been the recorder since 2008. “This is a whole new neighborhood. It was a good day. … The sale is done and the document is recorded, and it’s a public record now.”

The China-based Gotion will soon transform the 1.5-million-square-foot former Kmart distribution center into a high-tech lithium battery manufacturing plant. The company projects ultimately hiring some 2,600 workers with an annual average income level of $55,000.

The property had an assessed valuation of $28 million in 2022 for the 2023 property tax year.

“That’s a huge jump,” Nugent said. “When I heard that number, I was floored. Obviously, we didn’t know what the seller and buyer were negotiating. That’s a lot more than I anticipated.”

The property currently generates $973,000 annually in tax revenue. Through an intergovernmental agreement, 10 taxing bodies agreed to cap the tax revenue once it generates $2 million annually. That cap will remain in effect for 30 years.

The second parcel is the grassy area in front of the facility next to County Highway 9.

“There are two parcels that contain the whole property,” Nugent said.

Gotion will invest $2 billion in the 158-acre site. The site is to be in operation in 2024.

The sale and the rezoning of the property from light industrial to heavy industrial was opposed by the Concerned Citizens of Manteno. The vocal group cited health concerns of the chemicals that will be used in the manufacturing of the lithium batteries that will be supplied to EVs and the risks of a fire.

The group also alleged Gotion has ties to the Chinese Communist Party and were upset with the tax incentives provided by the state and federal government for the project.