Bourbonnais Elementary Board OKs $3M bond sales, passes tax levy

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 is looking to make a series of facilities upgrades this summer — replacing a 45-year-old school roof, fixing pavement issues at its bus garage and renovating a school’s bathrooms.

To fund the anticipated cost for all of the upgrades, the district will issue $3 million in bonds to add to its working cash fund.

The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board passed a resolution Tuesday declaring the district’s intention to issue the bonds.

“We have aging facilities, aging infrastructures,” said Dennis Crawford, chief school business official. “In order to address the needs of our district, we don’t always have the capital available, but some of these are safety needs.”

LeVasseur Elementary School still has its original roof, which is now about 45 years old. The expected cost to replace the roof is around $1.4 million to $1.5 million.

The roof has been patched over the years but now needs to be fully replaced.

“That roof is set to last us at least 40 years, and we got 45 years out of it,” Crawford said. “It’s about time that we need to address that.”

The district’s bus garage facility located near Liberty Intermediate School has pavement that is falling apart, creating drainage and flooding issues, Crawford said.

The work to fix it is projected to cost about $1.1 million to $1.2 million. Superintendent Adam Ehrman noted that if the problems are not fixed now, then the site would eventually need to be entirely repaved at a greater cost.

Additionally, bathroom renovations are needed at Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center in order to comply with state statutes.

After resolution was passed, the board also approved an engagement letter with Piggush Engineering for the pavement improvements.

The district has not yet gone out to bid for the projects. Once bids are approved, the board will then be able to lower the bond amount if costs come in below $3 million.

Work is slated to take place this summer.

“The roof at LeVasseur, we are on borrowed time already,” Ehrman said. “We’ve already targeted that it has to take place this summer. Likewise for the drainage issue at the transportation facility.”

<strong>2023 TAX LEVY APPROVED</strong>

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the board passed the 2023 tax levy requesting a 6.5% increase.

The district will be asking for a 2023 levy of $16,724,927.

Crawford anticipates the district will receive an actual levy amount of $16,526,508.

If the district was not in a tax-capped county, he would expect the district to receive about $235,000 more.

In addition to the capped CPI rate of 5%, the district’s levy request is also calculated based on the estimated new property values in the area of about $2.6 million.

Overall, the district should receive about $859,000 more than last year, including $76,000 from new property.

Property tax revenue accounts for about 55% of the district’s total funds.

Ehrman noted that the 2022 consumer price index, which is used to calculate the levy, was 6.5%.

“We are capped at 5%, but our expenses are not,” Ehrman said. “All of our expenses this last year continued to go up by greater than what we are able to achieve in some of the revenue.”