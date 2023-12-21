Bourbonnais village officials open to possibilities for 8.3 acres of land

BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais is now in possession of 8.3 acres of land at the corner of Plum Creek Drive and Briarcliff Lane.

As for future uses of the property, Mayor Paul Schore said the village remains open to possibilities and will seek input from residents on how they want the space developed.

“I hate to speculate [on the land’s usage] at this stage,” he said. “We’ll do community input just like we did with the campus plan to see what people would like to see.”

The Bourbonnais Village Board approved the purchase of the two plots of land for $830,000 during its meeting Monday. The funds are coming from proceeds of the bond sale for the Community Campus currently being built.

Because of the Dec. 20 deadline to buy the property from owners Mel and Barb Blanchette, trustees agreed to push the item through first and second readings Monday night.

The land was appealing because of its large size, its central location within the village and its proximity to the Community Campus, Schore said.

The village had the property appraised, and the owners accepted the village’s offer for the appraisal price.

He noted the property has been vacant for many years. It is currently zoned central business and became available for sale in late 2022. Last year, the village used part of the space to shoot off a fireworks display.

“Before Briarcliff was established as a subdivision, it was just pastureland and farmland,” Schore said. “They planted grass on it, and it’s been grass ever since.”

While there are no concrete plans yet, there may be opportunities for both public and private developments on the site, Schore said.

“A myriad of things could go on at that piece of property,” he said. “It’s very large.”