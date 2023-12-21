Bourbonnais' new Road Ranger travel center gains liquor license

BOURBONNAIS — The Road Ranger travel center that is slated to open soon on the Bourbonnais Parkway has the village’s approval to sell packaged liquor.

The Bourbonnais Village Board voted Monday to grant a Class N liquor license for the business, which is nearly complete on the southwest side of the Interstate 57 interchange at Exit 318.

The newest license brings the total number of Class N licenses, designated for truck stops, to two.

The other license is held by the Gas N Wash station on the southwest corner of Bourbonnais Parkway and U.S. Route 45/52.

Class N liquor license holders must meet certain requirements, such as holding a video gaming license, occupying at least three acres, having a diesel island and selling at least 10,000 gallons of fuel per month.

The annual fee for a Class N liquor license is $2,500.

The license permits the businesses to sell packaged liquor only; it does not allow the sale of liquor for consumption on the premises.

Mayor Paul Schore said the developer, Jennings Realty of Chicago, had been looking to open the travel center by the first of the 2024 year. It appears the grand opening may happen within the first couple of weeks of 2024, he said.

He said the developer also wanted to have liquor sales and video gaming since first planning the development.

“It makes sense,” Schore said. “We have [video gaming] at the Gas N Wash, and there doesn’t seem to be any problems there. The Road Ranger will be a similar situation.”

The travel center is set to include a convenience store with food services, a truck scale, diesel island for semi-trucks, and regular gas pumps for other vehicles.

Groundbreaking on the site took place in June, with BEAR Construction Company completing the work.

Project representatives have previously said that Road Ranger planned to invest between $9 million and $10 million in the project and employ between 60 and 70 full-time workers.