BBCHS resumes trek toward possible referendum

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School is back on the horse and eyeing the November 2024 election as its potential finish line to finally get a referendum passed to fund major facilities renovations.

Although the idea of a referendum is not new for BBCHS — voters turned down measures to fund construction of a new school three times in the past — efforts to gain support are being made in a new way.

Going forward, local residents might be approached by their friends or neighbors to engage on the issue of the high school’s long-standing facilities needs and help come up with a solution.

Last week, the BBCHS District 307 School Board approved a $30,000 contract with BLDD Architects, the Chicago-based architecture firm that has worked with the district on planning facilities renovations since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm will be developing a residents-led community engagement program to consider planning issues facing the district.

The firm’s timeline targets June 10, 2024, as the date the board would decide on moving ahead with a referendum or another option.

“The community has to support what we want to do, because it impacts their tax bill, obviously, whatever we do,” Superintendent Matt Vosberg said.

A facilitating team consisting of roughly 20 community members was formed in November and had its first meeting Dec. 5, with five more team meetings scheduled through April 2024.

A series of three community engagement sessions are scheduled for Jan. 30, March 5 and April 2.

Vosberg said the team members are each being tasked with bringing 10 others to the community engagement sessions, so the hope is that at least 200 will show up and continue inviting others.

Team members were hand-picked by the district and include people who engaged in previous committee work or expressed interest in getting involved in referendum efforts, he said.

In April, public opinion research is slated to take place, along with informational calls reminding people of the November 2024 election. The firm will then make a recommendation to the board in May.

The board will be asked to adopt a plan of action in June.

If it decides to go forward with a referendum, the board would be recommended to pass a resolution including language for inclusion on the ballot by July 8. The deadline to file with the Kankakee County Clerk is Aug. 19.

“We’ve had two different surveys we’ve done with two different consultants; both have come back in the 51-52% range of support,” Vosberg noted. “So we need a really good process if we want to do this. This is a good process. It is going to cost money.”

The architects have advised the district that “discovery is more powerful than persuasion,” Vosberg added.

“So really, the process is leading our community groups through a discovery of what we kind of already know about our facilities and the needs,” he said. “Then when they discover it, they will have some ownership around some solutions and what they can promote to the community, whether it be a referendum — which is probably what we need to do — but it could be something else.”

For instance, the community might support adding more mobile classrooms instead of backing major facilities renovations.

<strong>PAST EFFORTS</strong>

The most recent effort for a referendum took place last year. Multiple meetings to inform the community of the high school’s facilities needs were held in May.

When the filing deadline approached in August 2022, board members decided to pump the brakes and left the item off their agenda, citing the lack of time to launch an effective campaign before the November 2022 election.

The discussion last year was to push for $49 million in building upgrades.

Other options presented by BLDD Architects had a range of price tags depending on the extent of the upgrades, with the highest being $160 million to fund the building of a new campus.

The possibility of a referendum was also discussed in early 2020 but was put on pause during the pandemic.

In 2013, a referendum asking voters to fund the building of a new high school on Larry Power Road — which would have cost $41.6 million at the time — failed.

As a result, the district purchased another mobile classroom to accommodate growing enrollment.

The school currently has four annexes containing 12 mobile classrooms, where about 400 students attend class per day. School officials have said the mobile classrooms are aging and would need to be replaced if building renovations don’t happen.

Prior to 2013, voters had also turned down referendums to fund a $41-million plan to build a new school in November 2006 and April 2007, according to Daily Journal reports.

The high school was designed to accommodate around 1,650 students.

Current enrollment is about 1,854 students, according to state report card data. The figure hovered above 2,000 students as recently as 2019.