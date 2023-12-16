Committee formed to recommend name for Dist. 111 fieldhouse

KANKAKEE — A committee has been formed to consider nominations and make a recommendation as to what Kankakee School District 111’s new fieldhouse/ community center should be named — or whom it should be named after.

Kankakee School Board President Chris Bohlen said this week that he has appointed a committee that will be tasked with making a recommendation and providing supporting rationale for naming the $26.4-million, yet-to-be-completed facility.

The school board will ultimately vote on the committee’s recommendation.

The seven-member committee includes one school board member, Jess Gathing, who will serve as committee chair.

Bohlen said he is finalizing names of others who agreed to be on the committee and will announce them soon. He noted it will include community members.

“[The recommendation] should be from the community to us, not the other way around,” he said.

The committee will begin meeting after the start of the new year. Once the committee begins meeting, the process should go fairly quickly, Bohlen said.

<strong>NO SHORTAGE OF SUGGESTIONS</strong>

Bohlen said the board has received probably 70 to 80 emails from people interested in weighing in on the naming of the new athletic facility. All of that information will be forwarded to the naming committee.

“I am stunned by the amount of engagement on this issue, but I think it’s a great thing,” he said. “Whenever the community cares about the schools, that’s a step up. We are doing better.”

In addition to Superintendent Genevra Walters’ name, the other most popular suggestion has been Greg Merrill, former Kankakee schools teacher and administrator who died in 2019.

Two people spoke during the public comment portion of Monday’s board meeting to suggest naming the facility after Merrill, including retired District 111 band director Eric Penrod.

“I feel that the most appropriate dedication of the fieldhouse would be to honor the legacy of Mr. Greg Merrill,” Penrod said. “I chose the word ‘legacy’ because of the length and his tenure in District 111, the many positions he filled during his career and in retirement, and the countless lives that he influenced to achieve greater things than they thought even possible.”

Merrill came to work as a physical education teacher at Kennedy Upper Grade Center in 1986 and stayed in the district for the remainder of his three-plus decade career.

James Wasser, former Kankakee School Board member, also suggested Merrill’s name to the board on Monday.

“Greg never compromised his principles and values, always maintaining the highest integrity in all his decisions,” Wasser said. “I can think of no one more deserving of having the Kankakee School District 111 community center named after him than Mr. Greg Merrill.”

<strong>BOARD POLICY IN ACTION</strong>

In November, the board was slated to vote on the naming of the facility for signage purposes. The item was tabled after eight people spoke during public comment to suggest the facility be named in honor of Superintendent Genevra Walters.

They cited Walters’ dedication to her work and students as well as her success in securing funding for the district, among other reasons.

Walters will retire at the end of the current school year after 10 years as superintendent.

Bohlen cited the school board’s policy regarding the naming or renaming of a school, facility or grounds, which states that the board president shall form a special committee to make a recommendation to the board. He noted the policy has been in place for nearly 30 years.

Bohlen also asked those interested in having their voices heard on the matter to submit their thoughts in writing to executive secretary Rachel Thornton [She can be reached via email at rachel-thornton@ksd111.org].

The facility is under construction behind Kankakee High School and expected to be finished in early 2024.

The fieldhouse is set to include two long-jump pits, a 200-meter track, four basketball/volleyball courts, offices, trainer rooms, locker rooms and updates to the high school’s back gym.

The groundbreaking for construction took place in September 2022.