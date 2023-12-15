Kankakee School Board narrowing down superintendent finalists

KANKAKEE — The naming of the next superintendent of Kankakee School District 111 is most likely imminent.

A closed-session special meeting was held Wednesday afternoon in which the Kankakee School Board was slated to interview three finalists for the position.

Board President Chris Bohlen said after the board makes its selection, it would begin contract negotiations with that candidate.

Once a deal is reached, the board will call a special meeting to approve the person’s hire and introduce them to the community.

Bohlen expects the announcement will take place either by the end of December or shortly after the start of the new year.

A total of 35 people applied for the position; from there, School Exec Connect search consultants interviewed 14 candidates and suggested eight names to the board.

The board interviewed those eight individuals over the course of two closed-session meetings Nov. 14 and 15, with both meetings lasting about four-and-a-half hours.

Bohlen said the board is now in the “final phases” of the search process.

Superintendent Genevra Walters announced in July of 2022 she planned to retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year, which will conclude her 10-year career as District 111’s top administrator.

In May, School Exec Connect was hired to lead the search for her successor.

“I am going to be a bit giddy, because I think we had wonderful candidates that we have interviewed,” Bohlen said.

He described all three finalists as “outstanding candidates.”

“I can’t say enough about the quality [of the finalists] and the opportunity we have as a district to find, not a replacement, but someone who will follow in Dr. Walters’ footsteps and take us to the next level.”

Bohlen also praised his fellow board members for their dedication to the search.

“We have worked very hard in this process,” he said. “And I think we are in for a very good result.”

During Monday’s meeting, the Kankakee School Board voted to OK the district’s 2023 tax levy.

The district will be asking taxpayers for a total of $19,294,169, or about a 5% increase over its 2022 extension.

The board did not hold a Truth in Taxation hearing, where the levy is presented and members of the public are allowed to comment. The hearings are required for increases greater than 5%.

“I think it’s healthy for the community to know that we are not ballooning our property tax levy for next year,” said Cedric Lewis, assistant superintendent of business services. “We are taking the very minimum, which is 5% above the previous year’s total extension.”

Board President Bohlen said the 5% increase is “a reasonable approach” given the rise in consumer price index which has been driving up tax increases.

For the past two years, the CPI rate used to calculate tax levies has risen above 5%.

“We kept [the increase] under the 5% [limit], and I would describe it as a responsible levy,” Bohlen said. “It makes sure we are going to collect taxes on any new property, obviously, any new assessments. But on the other hand, it’s not a grab at this point.”