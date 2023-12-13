BBCHS Board OKs 2023 tax levy

BRADLEY — The amount of tax dollars Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School will be requesting next year has been set, with the ask representing a nearly 10% increase.

The BBCHS District 307 School Board voted Monday to OK the district’s 2023 levy request, which property owners will see on their tax bills in 2024.

The district is asking for just over $19 million, representing a 9.84% increase over its 2022 levy. The anticipated amount the district will actually receive is about $18.75 million. The Kankakee County Clerk’s Office determines what the final amount will be.

Last year’s levy brought in about $17.5 million, meaning the district should see an increase of over $1 million in tax revenue.

In Kankakee County, tax increases are limited to the lesser of 5% or the change in consumer price index, plus tax revenue from new property in the area.

This year’s CPI is greater than 5%, so the maximum increase that school districts can request based on CPI is 5%.

Chris Hammond, chief school business official, said the area has an estimated $18 million worth of new property.

The area’s equalized assessed value has increased by an estimated 12%, up to about $995 million, he said.

“If I were to under levy, meaning if I were to ask for less than 5% or exactly 5%, I’m not going to get any taxes on new property,” Hammond explained. “That could equate to $200,000, and I would lose that $200,000 every year going forward.”

CPI was above 5% last year as well, meaning taxing bodies are asking for the largest possible CPI-based increase for two years in a row.

Hammond said that in a typical year, the CPI is about 2 or 2.5%, so he would normally have a greater margin of error when calculating the tax levy.

“This year, we are at the 5 (percent), so there is no margin of error,” he said.

December is the rate-setting month for the upcoming year, so Hammond said he looks at December gas prices as a gauge for what the next year’s CPI change might be.

While the number ebbs and flows, the average CPI over the last decade is still lower than it was in the two decades prior, he said.

However, Hammond noted that 5% is still a “tremendous amount in terms of the impact” on taxpayers.

“The burden is real, so we have to have an understanding of that,” he said. “We have to be mindful of how the funds are used.”

Hammond noted the district still has a lot of need to improve its facilities; if a building expansion is not in the cards in the future, then the school’s mobile classrooms will need to be replaced. About 400 students leave the main building each day to attend class in the mobile classrooms behind the school.

“I taught in the newest [mobiles],” he said. “I haven’t taught for 17 years.”

Other building upgrades and maintenance work are also needed, including asbestos abatement, roofing upgrades and finishing the current HVAC project.

“These are the capital needs,” he said. “These are the reasons I’m asking for the maximum amount allowable by law.”