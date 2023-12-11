Christmas shopping spree: Turkey for Tots event nets over 400 kids

BRADLEY — Christmas came early for more than 400 local kids who got to shop the aisles of Meijer on Saturday with $100 budgets to pick out anything they wanted.

Turkey for Tots organizer HeatherAnn Low, of Renville Gaming LLC, said the 29th annual event was the biggest yet, with $45,000 raised and 425 kids from Kankakee and Iroquois counties registered to participate.

Turkey for Tots is sponsored by the Kankakee Valley Beverage Association, which raises funds through various community events to take underprivileged children ages 6 to 12 on a Christmas shopping spree.

The tradition has steadily grown over the years, starting with taking just a handful of children shopping and reaching up to 300 last year.

Low said she expected at least 400 kids and 100 volunteer shoppers were coming through on Saturday.

Once the kids got signed in, they were paired with a volunteer shopper who helped them to spend their $100 while their parents got to sit back and enjoy refreshments provided by Meijer.

In addition to helping kids pick out their gifts and taking them through the checkout line, volunteers also adorned their shopping carts with festive decorations.

Holiday characters including Santa and the Grinch also were present greeting kids throughout the store.

Starting at 10 a.m., roughly 50 kids got their turns to shop every half hour.

Selene Kurzawa, 10, of Kankakee, had a Pikachu Squishmallow plush toy and a set of “The Baby-Sitters Club” books in her cart.

Selene said that Pikachu is her favorite Pokémon character, and “The Baby-Sitters Club” series are her favorite books.

“I really like reading them,” she said. “I don’t know why, but they just make me happy.”

Selene has participated in Turkey for Tots a few times now, and she said it is one of her favorite parts of the holiday season.

Selene’s top favorite time in December would have to be Dec. 1, when the “Elf on the Shelf” arrives at her home.

She also enjoys her family’s traditions, like going on a vacation and coming home to open presents on Christmas morning.

Volunteer shopper Melissa Brough, of Kankakee, noted that Selene “knew exactly what she was looking for.”

“It’s a really great time, and the kids have a blast doing it,” Brough said. “I think the adults have a blast just as much as the kids sometimes.”

After volunteering about five years, Brough said it is interesting to see how some kids come in knowing exactly what they want and others have no clue and need a bit of guidance.

While some kids will make a beeline for the toy aisle, Brough has also helped kids pick out things that they needed, like a book bag or shoes.

<strong>VOLUNTEERING FOR THE KIDS</strong>

Shopping day is always fun, but Brough said she particularly enjoys the fundraising events, like the Turkey for Tots fundraiser held in November at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, where people donate money and win raffle baskets and turkeys.

“It’s just amazing how much money some folks will give for the cause,” she said. “It’s really fun to see how much money some of these baskets go for, because you know, they’re just there to help the kids.”

Like Selene, 9-year-old McKenna Woldering, of Bourbonnais, was also looking for Squishmallow toys.

The store didn’t have the ones she wanted, but McKenna did find a stuffed animal of Hedwig the owl from Harry Potter.

“It feels kind of cool,” McKenna said of the shopping experience. “You get $100 and you get to spend it all on presents for yourself.”

McKenna got to shop for presents with her grandma, Christine Ping, who was one of the volunteer shoppers on Saturday.

Ping, of Bradley, has been volunteering for three years. After taking McKenna home with her toys, she returned to help more kids at the store.

“You have to have patience,” she said. “Because kids don’t always know what they want.”

While most kids go for “the basics” in terms of toys, Ping said they will sometimes surprise her. She once helped twin girls who wanted to buy makeup sets.

“That was their choice,” Ping said. “They get to get whatever they want.”

Mary Ellen Williams, of Manteno, was a volunteer shopper for her second year on Saturday. For the occasion, she dressed in a Grinch-themed outfit and decorated her cart with lights and candy canes.

“It’s a fun activity,” Williams said. “It helps the kids [whose families] couldn’t so much afford to have a great Christmas.”

Williams said she got involved because she loves to help kids.

“It feels good inside,” she said.

Many volunteer shoppers said they shopped with kids who were looking to buy presents for their siblings who couldn’t come or other family members.

Denise Dandurand, whose mother Bobbie Conrad started Turkey for Tots, said she sometimes has to remind kids that they are supposed to be looking for gifts for themselves.

Dandurand has volunteered with the event about 20 times, she said.

When her mother, who co-owned the now-closed Conrad’s Saloon in Ashkum, passed away about eight years ago, the Turkey for Tots initiative that she started was taken over by Heatherann Low.

“She wanted to help needy children,” Dandurand said of her late mom.

When it first started, kids were given a budget of $50 and the shopping took place at Wal-Mart, Dandurand noted.

“[The best part is] seeing the excitement on kids’ faces and the gratitude,” she said. “And you go up to parents, you have parents that are crying because they know what it means to the kids.”

Bradley Meijer store director Dan Komer said the Turkey for Tots shopping event has been hosted at Meijer since the store opened five years ago. In that time, it’s grown from about 175 kids to now just over 400.

Meijer donated $2,000 for the event and provided 10% discounts on toys and apparel.

On Sunday, the store was also set to host Shop with a Cop with the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office. About 60 kids and 75 officers were expected.

“It’s a busy and rewarding time for us for sure,” Komer said.

Komer said the lining up of people for the event was set up in the same way the store organizes its COVID clinics, which drew as many of 800 people.

“As [the event] has grown, we’ve altered so we don’t impact our everyday shoppers,” Komer said. “[The other shoppers] understand when they see the kids light up.”