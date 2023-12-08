Bradley elementary schools monitoring spread of illness

BRADLEY — At least 200 students were out sick from Bradley East by the middle of this week due to a flu-like illness spreading around the elementary school, Superintendent Scott Goselin confirmed.

Goselin said the illness has been spreading primarily at Bradley East, where about 40% of students stayed home Wednesday and Thursday, but people have also been getting sick at Bradley West and Central schools.

Parents have been calling their children in sick from school, saying they had symptoms of a stomach flu or that they were not feeling well.

To keep the spread of the illness at bay, classrooms throughout the district are being sanitized and sprayed with disinfectant; tables and surfaces are being wiped down; children are being reminded to wash their hands, and parents are being advised to keep their children home if they have symptoms.

Goselin said the hope is that the illness is nothing more than a 24-hour flu and that children who were not able to return to school Friday would take the weekend to get well and return on Monday.

The district is monitoring the situation each day, and as of Thursday it was not yet at the point of contacting the health department, he said. Goselin noted there have been no reports of people contracting COVID-19.

“If it gets to a point and we have more concerns, with more kids getting sick or COVID-related things, we’ll definitely have more of a conversation about that,” he said.

He also said that some staff members have been calling in sick as well, but buildings are still able to remain open at this point.

“I think that’s another concern,” Goselin said. “If we were unable to staff throughout the buildings, then I think we’d have to go to that next level of not going to school. We are covering some classes, but [we are] not to the point where we’re having to close school because of staffing.”