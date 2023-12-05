GSU receives $45,000 AmeriCorps grant to support students, veterans

UNIVERSITY PARK — Governors State University is receiving a $45,180 federal grant to support a new AmeriCorps VISTA project.

Governors State University’s VISTA project will double the current capacity of the Jaguar Jumps program, which serves students with disabilities, and provide wrap-around services to 650 veterans.

In addition to these funds, AmeriCorps will also provide education scholarships to AmeriCorps VISTA members to support college tuition, vocational training and student loan repayment.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Illinois, celebrated the awarding of the grant to GSU.

“I am thrilled to see federal resources brought back to critical institutions like Governors State University,” Kelly said in a news release. “I’m proud to support the AmeriCorps VISTA program and bring federal dollars to Illinois to support our students, our veterans and our communities.”