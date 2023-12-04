Rain or shine, Bradley Christmas Parade a jolly good time

Hot chocolate and string lights were joined by ponchos and umbrellas Friday night as the 38th annual Bradley Lighted Christmas Parade prepared to kick off.

The rain subsided just in time for the 6:30 p.m. step off and people filled West Broadway Street for the festive holiday event.

Grinches and elves tossed candy to the crowd as attendees waved at passing floats decorated to the theme “Christmas at the Movies.”

The highly-anticipated guest of honor rode in the final sleigh of the parade.

Children yelled out Santa’s name as he waved and shared jolly greetings to all along the way.