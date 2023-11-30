Various county organizations launch Board Bootcamp

A new program called Board Bootcamp is set to launch in January.

This four-session training is designed to equip professionals in Kankakee and Iroquois counties with the skills and knowledge to serve effectively on nonprofit boards.

Board Bootcamp will cover diverse aspects of board service — broken down to be simple and easy to understand. Attendees will hear from current nonprofit board members, network with community leaders and learn how they can best contribute to the enhancement of our local nonprofit organizations.

Board Bootcamp is set to kick off its inaugural cohort Jan. 17, continuing Jan. 31 and Feb. 14 and concluding Feb. 28. Sessions will take place from 8-9:30 a.m. at Riverside Medical Center’s Johnson Lecture Hall. Cost per participant is $40 for all four sessions.

To register to join the first-ever Board Bootcamp cohort, go to <a href="https://www.bit.ly/boardbootcamp2024" target="_blank">bit.ly/boardbootcamp2024</a>.

Board Bootcamp is a joint initiative of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, the United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties, with support from the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce.

The goal of this effort is to strengthen the community’s nonprofit leadership, engage fresh voices in board service and to build a strong foundation for participants’ community engagement and impact.

Questions can be directed to Nicole Smolkovich at 815-939-1611, ext 101.