Grace Christian security guard remembered: 'We miss our Superman'

KANKAKEE — It seems fitting that Stephen Alvey loved Superman.

The retired Bradley police officer devoted much of his life to helping others, and now that he is gone, the people he left behind feel as though they have “lost a Superman.”

Alvey died Oct. 31 of natural causes while working as a volunteer security guard at Grace Christian Academy, where he was a fixture for the past decade. He was 76.

A Kankakee native, Alvey was known for his affinity for Superman, having frequently attended Superman conventions and visited Metropolis, Ill., a hub for fans of the classic comic books.

Grace Principal Aaron Most said the hallways were filled with Superman shirts after Alvey’s passing.

“We miss our Superman,” he said. “Our community really lost a Superman.”

Much like the comic book character, Alvey seemed to enjoy helping others because it was the right thing to do.

He declined to be paid for his service as a school security guard.

Even after suffering a heart attack and stroke in recent years, Alvey insisted on returning to school after recovering.

“I have to protect those kids,” he would say.

About 10 years ago, Alvey was asked to guard the school’s front doors after a security incident.

He answered the call and “just never left.”

“These kids just brought him life,” Most said.

Alvey retired as a police officer in 1996 after an on-duty injury and was a dispatcher for the next 12 years.

Volunteering at the school seemed to give Alvey a sense of purpose in his retirement, Most said.

As the years went on, Alvey became more than just a security guard in the eyes of the school community.

He wasn’t just guarding the front doors to keep bad guys out; he also knew the names of every single kid who walked in and out.

He was always first to contribute to school fundraisers.

Students would eat lunch with Alvey on a daily basis. Classes would come sit and listen to his stories.

“He was constantly tying shoes and wiping noses,” Most said. “If kids were having a hard time, they’d go sit next to him.”

A 1965 graduate of Momence High School, Alvey served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966 to 1967 before returning home to work at Carter Wallace in Momence and Riverside Medical Center.

In 1970, he was hired as an officer for Bradley Police Department. It wasn’t long until he became someone’s real-life Superman.

While on patrol in February 1972, Alvey entered a burning residence to rescue a Bradley man who had been trapped inside.

<strong>EMERGENCY YOUTH CORPS</strong>

Alvey was founder and director of the Kankakee Valley Emergency Youth Corps, a police and fire cadet program sponsored by the village of Bradley from 1972 to 1978.

Many area youth who were members went on to be career police officers and firefighters, with some becoming chiefs and command officers.

Steve Coy, retired Bradley police chief, was one of them.

Coy reflected on Alvey’s influence during a celebration of life ceremony.

The ceremony was standing-room-only with a few hundred in attendance, including former students. A video of the remarks was posted on the Grace Baptist Church’s YouTube channel.

Coy first met Alvey in 1974 after seeing an article in the Daily Journal about the police and fire cadet program.

Coy connected with Alvey, who interviewed him and brought him onto the program. Coy was an active cadet through high school.

“[Alvey] was working midnights at that time as a patrolman in Bradley, and he donated countless hours and his own finances to make it a success,” Coy said.

Alvey allowed Coy to live in his home for several years so that Coy was able to meet the residency requirement to work as a dispatcher in Bradley.

Alvey was also a guiding hand for Coy when he entered the police force.

“Steve taught me an interesting thing of how to hold a Styrofoam cup of coffee, drive a squad car and talk on the radio at the same time. … I can tell you this, with Steve Alvey working midnights and a couple of the other old-timers, Bradley was safe.”

Alvey was promoted to sergeant in 1980. His interest in photography led him to be one of the department’s first evidence technicians.

He was part of the team that investigated the murder of 5-year-old Tara Sue Huffman in 1981, ultimately resulting in the arrest and conviction of the juvenile responsible.

“That case affected Steve for many years, [involving] the brutal murder of a child,” Coy said. “And I think that influenced his love to protect kids.”

Though he never married or had children, Alvey was an uncle and a paternal figure to many. He was the best man at countless weddings, including Coy’s.

“Not only was he investing in the kids at school, he was the kind of guy that if you needed a place, he would take you in and get you on your feet,” Coy said.

He had many “families,” and he took care of them all, Coy said.

Alvey served and protected children until the end, Coy added.

That’s probably an ending Alvey would have been happy with.

“It was quite fitting that Steve’s service ended in this place he loved so much.”