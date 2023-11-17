KHS fieldhouse naming tabled, push made for honoring Walters

KANKAKEE — Some community members have a suggestion for whom Kankakee School District’s new fieldhouse/community center should be named after.

An item was on the agenda during Monday’s Kankakee School Board meeting to approve a final name for the facility for signage purposes, but the item was tabled after a suggestion to name it after someone was proposed during public comment.

Before the item came up for vote, five community members and three students took the microphone to suggest the facility be named after Superintendent Genevra Walters.

“I think it would be an embarrassment to this community, as well as to the school board, to name this building after anybody other than the visionary behind it, Dr. Genevra Walters,” said community member Rodney Lake.

Proponents included two Kankakee city aldermen, Reggie Jones and Michael Prude. Prude is also a District 111 employee working in school security.

“The bottom line is, it would be a travesty if we do not give her honor where honor is due,” Prude said.

The $26.4 million facility is under construction behind Kankakee High School and expected to be finished in early 2024.

Board President Chris Bohlen said that the facility was probably going to be named something along the lines of “Kankakee School District 111 Community Center.”

However, in light of the suggestion that came forth during public comment, Bohlen asked that the item be tabled so that a committee could be formed.

He read from the board’s policy on the naming of a school building, facility, grounds or field.

According to the policy, when a facility is being named or renamed, the board president shall appoint a special committee to consider nominations and make a recommendation, along with providing supporting rationale, to the board.

The full board then makes the final selection.

The policy also states “the board’s primary consideration will be to select a name that enhances the credibility and stature of the school or facility,” and that any request to name or rename an existing facility should be submitted to the board.

Bohlen asked those who voiced opinions regarding the facility’s naming to submit their requests in writing (via letter or email) to Rachel Thornton, executive assistant and board secretary. Thornton can be reached at <a href="mailto:rachel-thornton@ksd111.org" target="_blank">rachel-thornton@ksd111.org</a>.

With one member absent on Monday, the board voted 5 to 1 to table the naming of the community center. Board member Darrell Williams voted against the motion.

“When we renamed the track, we didn’t have to go through all of this,” Williams said. “So, if we didn’t do this to name the track, why now? This is just coming out of nowhere.”

Bohlen said that the policy was passed on Nov. 14, 1994.

“Since I’ve been on the board, there hasn’t been anything renamed for anybody,” Bohlen said. “I don’t know what happened before us. All I can say is, it’s our job to follow our own policies, or change them or waive them.”

Board member Tracy Verrett also asked interested community members to submit their thoughts in writing.

“No one is opposing that it happens,” she said. “We are just wanting to do it the right way so it won’t ever come up again that it was done the wrong way, and it will stay like it is supposed to stay.”

Walters is slated to retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year after 10 years as superintendent.