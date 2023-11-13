Veterans Treatment Court continues to help save lives

In honor of Veterans Day, the Veterans Treatment Court held its 10-year reunion celebration on Thursday at the Kankakee County Courthouse.

The event honored all of the current participants and also those who have graduated over the past 10 years. The event recognized all individuals whose lives had been transformed by the treatment and support provided by the program.

Thirty-five participants have successfully graduated the program after 10 years, said Karen Smietanski, Veterans Treatment Court coordinator as well as assistant superintendent at the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County. The average age of participants is 45.

Allen Lynch, a Medal of Honor recipient, gave the keynote speech at the event.

Lynch served in the 12th cavalry regiment, 1st cavalry division (airmobile) from May 1967 to June 1968. He also served in U.S. Army Reserve and Illinois National Guard.

Treatment courts provide justice-involved veterans with the structure, accountability, treatment and mentoring needed to repair their lives.

By keeping veterans out of jail and prison, the treatment court helps save their lives, families and futures, all while reducing costs to taxpayers.

“That’s what this court is all about. It’s about second chances,” Lynch said. “This is about taking advantage of this second chance and turning it around.”

Veterans Treatment Court was initially started in November 2013 with its first participant and court date, and is evidence of the tremendous impact that Veterans Treatment Court has had on the community and those who have served the country.

During the event, Alexis McCullough, 16, a sophomore at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, discussed the project she is working on in honor of her father who passed away four years ago. He was active duty in the military.

She is currently working on her Eagle Scout project, which is about creating a monument in Bourbonnais dedicated to Gold Star families. Gold Star families include anyone that has lost a loved one who is or was in the military.

A few months ago, she said campaigns and raising funds were started. They are at $12,000 right now. The grand total will be around $100,000.

<strong>VETERANS COURT IMPACT</strong>

“I just wanted to thank this court for changing my life,” said Lisa Blanchette, of Manteno, who had gone through the court process. “I have been nine years clean in September, and it would’ve never happened without this court.”

“In my heart, it’s very important,” Smietanski said. “The work that’s done to save a life in Veterans Treatment Court is huge and if we can change 35 lives, we can change 35 lives. We can’t save them all, but we try.”

Illinois Joining Forces is a statewide collaborative that is also helping Veterans lives.

Courtney Sanders, program manager at Illinois Joining Forces, said Operation Connect-A-Vet is currently happening. Any veteran can call its hotline at 833-463-6453 or by visiting <a href="http://illinoisjoiningforces.org" target="_blank">illinoisjoiningforces.org</a> and receive resources for behavioral health, benefits, housing and homelessness, women veterans, faith-based organizations and more.